Preview: Bucks at 76ers

A struggling team will get a much-needed victory when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Philadelphia’s surprisingly hot start has faded into a four-game losing streak, while Milwaukee has dropped six straight. The Bucks claimed three of four meetings last season and have won six of nine in the series after dropping nine of the previous 11.

Milwaukee’s six-game skid is its longest since dropping its last eight games of the 2007-08 season, but the Bucks are getting closer to full strength with power forward Ersan Ilyasova and small forward Caron Butler returning in Wednesday’s 91-82 loss to Portland. “As we get guys back, we’re just going to have to incorporate them and get them used to playing, particularly down the stretch,” Bucks coach Larry Drew told reporters. The 76ers are coming off a 108-98 home loss to Toronto on Wednesday and now rank last in the league in scoring defense after allowing 100 or more points in six of their last seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-8): Injuries have plagued the Bucks, as point guard Brandon Knight (hamstring) is expected to miss his fifth straight game and center Larry Sanders (thumb) will be out another six weeks. Leading scorer O.J. Mayo (17.5 points) also is nursing a sprained ankle but should be able to go, and Luke Ridnour has rejoined the starting lineup after missing the first seven games because of back spasms. The Bucks need all the help they can get at the offensive end, where they haven’t been able to generate much inside the 3-point arc.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (5-8): Most of Philadelphia’s downturn occurred with rookie guard Michael Carter-Williams (16.6 points, 7.4 assists) out of the lineup with a foot injury. He returned against Toronto but was limited to 10 points on 2-for-10 shooting. Small forward Evan Turner’s production has dropped off significantly during the losing streak, as he has averaged 14.3 points over the past three games after scoring 23.4 per game in the first 10.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia C Spencer Hawes has recorded eight double-doubles in 13 games. He did not record his eighth double-double until the 56th game last season.

2. Bucks PF John Henson has scored in double figures in seven of 10 games this season and has 12 blocked shots over his past four contests.

3. 76ers PF Thaddeus Young (14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds) is not with the team for personal reasons and is expected to miss a second consecutive game.

PREDICTION: 76ers 99, Bucks 96