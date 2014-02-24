Preview: Bucks at 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers both made some trade deadline moves as they jockey for position at the upcoming draft lottery. The race for the No. 1 overall pick continues in earnest on Monday night as the 76ers entertain the Bucks in a battle between the bottom two teams in the NBA standings. Philadelphia made the biggest splash of the deadline, trading Evan Turner to Indiana in a deal that netted them Danny Granger from the Pacers.

Neither team is expected to pose a challenge to the Eastern Conference playoff picture, making Monday’s showdown largely about which team is headed for a better spot in the lottery. Both teams can make impressive claims to the No. 1 position - the Bucks own the worst record in the NBA and average a league-worst 92.6 points while the 76ers come in on a 10-game skid and are allowing an NBA-high 110.7 points per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BUCKS (10-45): As Milwaukee heads toward what could be the worst record in franchise history, the focus has shifted to the development of its younger players - and 19-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of that priority list. The player known as “ The Greek Freak” is still largely raw and prone to mistakes but asserted himself well at the Rookie-Sophomore Challenge and is a valuable member of the Bucks’ rotation. Antetokounmpo finished with eight points in 24 minutes in Saturday’s 110-100 loss to the Pacers.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-41): Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown has met with Granger to discuss his role on the team after the 30-year-old forward was reportedly angry about being traded by the Pacers. There’s still some discussion as to whether Granger will even suit up for the 76ers, or whether the club will look to buy out the final year of his contract - valued at a whopping $14 million. Philadelphia also sent center Spencer Hawes packing, shipping him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for two depth players and a pair of draft picks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split a pair of meetings this season, with the home team prevailing both times.

2. Bucks PG Brandon Knight is averaging 22.4 points and 6.9 assists in eight February games.

3. Philadelphia has been outscored by an average of more than 20 points on its losing streak.

PREDICTION: 76ers 105, Bucks 100