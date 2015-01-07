Preview: Bucks at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers finally have a home victory and now look for their second in a row when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Philadelphia lost its first 14 home games – the second-longest such streak to open a season – before rallying from 17 down to record a 95-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Milwaukee has lost two of its last three games and suffered a 102-96 setback against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Guard Tony Wroten made the go-ahead layup with 9.1 seconds left in the win over Cleveland to help Philadelphia record its fifth victory of the season. The 76ers are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks for fewest victories in the NBA. Bucks guard Brandon Knight scored 26 points and backcourt mate Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Phoenix.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BUCKS (18-18): Knight has been scoring like a go-to player over the last four games, averaging 22.3 points and scoring 20 or more three times. He has made at one least one 3-pointer in each of the last 11 contests and has scored in double digits in eight straight outings, beginning with a 34-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 23. Antetokounmpo’s 16-point, 12-rebound showing was his second in a row and he is shooting 13-of-22 from the field during the span.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (5-28): Wroten had 20 points and eight assists against Cleveland he has scored at least 20 in five of the last six games. “Tony’s not going to die wondering, we all know that,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters in reference to Wroten not being shy to hoist shots. “You’d far prefer to have that ready, fire, aim mentality than being scared or cautious.” Point guard Michael Carter-Williams had a solid game against the Cavaliers – 18 points, 13 assists – after missing one game due to shoulder soreness.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has won the last three meetings, including a 93-81 victory on Oct. 31.

2. The Bucks held Philadelphia to seven fourth-quarter points in the earlier matchup.

3. Philadelphia F Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (turf toe) is questionable and also missed the game against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Bucks 95, 76ers 87