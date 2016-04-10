Preview: Bucks at 76ers

If the last three games are any indication, Giannis Antetokounmpo is beginning to fully assert his position as the focal point for the Milwaukee Bucks moving forward. The 21-year-old from Greece looks to continue his productive run in the final week of the season as Milwaukee visits the league-worst Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The versatile 6-11 Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and eight assists over the past three games despite a trio of losses for the disappointing Bucks, who won 41 games to make the playoffs in 2014-15. Antetokounmpo scored 27 in the 124-109 loss at Boston on Friday without leading scorer Khris Middleton (thigh), who could miss his fourth consecutive game. The 76ers have lost 13 of their last 14 overall and eight straight against Milwaukee, including two this season. Robert Covington had 30 points and 11 boards in Friday’s 109-102 loss to New York and has three double-doubles in the last seven contests for Philadelphia.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin Plus (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BUCKS (32-47): Middleton’s 18.2 points per game were missed the last three games while double-figure scorer Jerryd Bayless (knee) has missed the past four and is not on the final road trip of the season. Jabari Parker joins Antetokounmpo (17 points per game) as a bright light for the future and has been especially impressive of late, averaging 21.6 points over the last five outings. Rookie guard Rashad Vaughn has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (10-69): The resignation of GM and president of basketball operations Sam Hinkie on Wednesday provided another chapter to another tumultuous season in Philadelphia. The 76ers avoided matching the worst record in NBA history (9-73 by the 76ers in 1972-73) with Tuesday’s win over New Orleans, but time will only tell if Hinkie’s many moves will sprout future success. Offseason pickup Nik Stauskas has begun to show progress, averaging 12.1 points the last seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee is one of seven teams in the league averaging fewer than 100 points and it has allowed 111.7 per during its losing streak.

2. Philadelphia F Carl Landry missed the last game with a sore back and is day-to-day after averaging 19 points the previous three.

3. In the Bucks’ eight-game winning streak in the series, seven of the wins have come by double digits.

PREDICTION: Bucks 106, 76ers 100