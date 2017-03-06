Preview: Bucks at 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks look to build some momentum following a successful homestand when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors to close out a three-game stay at home gave the Bucks six wins in their last nine games overall, and they return from Philadelphia to play three more in a row at the Bradley Center.

There were more encouraging signs from guard Khris Middleton, who scored a season-high 24 points in his ninth game back from a hamstring injury in the 101-94 triumph against the Raptors. The 6-3 surge has Milwaukee 1 1/2 games behind Detroit for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, although it will play 12 of its final 17 games on the road after the upcoming homestand. The 76ers took the first two meetings with the Bucks - both in Milwaukee - but are coming off a 30-point loss at home to the Pistons on Saturday. Center Jahlil Okafor sat out the 136-106 setback to rest his sore right knee on the second half of a back-to-back.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philly (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (28-33): Perhaps more promising than Middleton's best offensive effort of the season was the breakout game of big man Spencer Hawes, who had played only three minutes since being acquired from Charlotte early in February. Hawes produced 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in only 17 minutes off the bench, sparking a big run in Milwaukee's 41-point second quarter. "I've been fortunate to be in this league a long time now, and that experience teaches you ups and downs, staying ready," Hawes told reporters. "Being professional when your name is called. I think we were just playing the right way. ... Everyone was touching it. When we can go five out like that and open the lanes, we have so many guys who can get in the paint and cause damage in there. It was just clicking."

ABOUT THE 76ERS (23-39): In addition to Okafor, the team was without Gerald Henderson (hip), Jerryd Bayless (wrist) and newly acquired center Tiago Splitter (calf) on Saturday, not to mention already sidelined rookies Joel Embiid (knee) and Ben Simmons (foot). "(The Pistons) were so good today," rookie forward Dario Saric told reporters. "But at some point, I think we let them (do what they wanted). ... We weren't contesting the shots, not protecting the paint." Nik Stauskas provided a bright spot with a career-high 24 points while shooting 10-for-15 from the floor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks C Greg Monroe scored a season-high 28 points in the previous meeting.

2. Saric scored 19 points and handed out a personal-best eight assists Saturday.

3. Milwaukee signed F Terrence Jones for the rest of the season but he did not see any action against the Raptors.

PREDICTION: Bucks 108, 76ers 104