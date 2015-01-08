Middleton, Knight lead Bucks to rout of 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- With a demanding schedule ahead of them, the Milwaukee Bucks welcomed a game on Wednesday night against an opponent that was somewhat less so.

Guards Khris Middleton and Brandon Knight scored 18 points apiece, as the Bucks routed the Philadelphia 76ers 97-77 for their fifth straight road victory.

Backup guards O.J. Mayo and Jerryd Bayless added 15 and 12 points, respectively, and center Zaza Pachulia contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who are 12-10 on the road this season, 19-18 in all.

“We have no room for taking anybody lightly,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said, “and this was a game for us to get better and also to continue to understand what it takes to win on the road.”

It was also a game in which he was able to rest some key players, seeing as Philadelphia (5-29) was never closer than 10 in the last 31:56, and trailed by 31 points late in the game.

Such rest is critical to Milwaukee, since the Bucks are amid a stretch of four games in five nights, which is followed by a Feb. 15 game against the New York Knicks in London. Kidd was able to hold forward Giannis Antetokounmpo out the entire second half. He didn’t play reserve guard Kendall Marshall at all.

“You’ve got to find times, if you get lucky during the season, to get them rest, when you think you have a game in control -- knowing that the Sixers can easily come back,” Kidd said. “Being able to give guys rest and at the same time giving them a little time on the floor to keep their rhythm, it was big.”

Guard K.J. McDaniels had 14 points to lead Philadelphia, which after beating Cleveland on Monday for its first home victory of the season was seeking consecutive wins in its own arena for the first time since the beginning of last season.

Instead, coach Brett Brown said, the Sixers had their “worst performance of the season.”

Philadelphia, which has dropped six of its last seven games, shot 30.1 percent from the floor and allowed Milwaukee to shoot 53.9 percent. The Sixers’ top four scorers -- guards Tony Wroten and Michael Carter-Williams, forward Robert Covington and center/forward Henry Sims -- went a combined 7-for-51 from the floor.

The Sixers, who also missed a 23 of 25 3-point attempts, did force 26 Milwaukee turnovers. Philadelphia coughed the ball up 24 times itself, however.

“We had a tough time doing anything,” Brown said. “Right off the bat, you realized it could be a long night. We searched all night and we were lost all night.”

The Bucks limited the 76ers to 20.8 percent shooting in opening a 27-11 lead after a quarter, but Philadelphia began the second quarter on an 11-2 run featuring three-point plays by Sims and forward Nerlens Noel, and a 3-pointer by Covington.

Philadelphia, within 29-22 at that point, then saw the Bucks reel off 11 of the next 13 points to restore their 16-point advantage, at 40-24. By halftime the Milwaukee lead was 53-39, and Middleton had 12 points.

Middleton and forward Johnny O‘Bryant then scored four points apiece to key another 11-2 Bucks flurry, this one at the start of the second half, giving Milwaukee a 66-41 bulge. Philadelphia could get no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Mayo’s 3-pointer late in the game gave the Bucks a 95-64 lead, their biggest of the night.

NOTES: The Bucks’ 32 assists (on 41 field goals) were a season high. ... Earlier in the day, the Sixers acquired G Jared Cunningham and cash in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers and immediately waived him. It was not clear what Philadelphia sent to the Clippers in return. ... 76ers G Tony Wroten, the team’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, is also the subject of a rumored deal with the Clippers. “You hear what you hear,” Wroten said before the game, “but whatever happens, happens. I just control (what happens) on the court, really. You hear about the rumors and you let the team and my agent handle that.” ... Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova missed his eighth straight game with a concussion. Bucks C Larry Sanders also sat out for the eighth consecutive game. First afflicted by the flu, he has since been sidelined for personal reasons. ... Philadelphia was without G Hollis Thompson (upper respiratory infection) for the ninth straight game and F Luc Mbah a Moute (turf toe) for the fourth time in the last six games.