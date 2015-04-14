Carter-Williams carries Bucks past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Milwaukee guard Michael Carter-Williams was more keyed up than usual Monday night, but the Bucks approached their game against the Philadelphia 76ers with their usual defensive intensity.

Carter-Williams, facing his former team for the first time in Philadelphia, matched his season high of 30 points, and the Bucks forced a floor-record 30 turnovers in beating Philadelphia 107-97.

“He wanted to get a win,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said of Carter-Williams. “You could see he was playing at a very high level. He’s been doing that for us the last couple of weeks.”

Carter-Williams, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, was traded to Milwaukee on Feb. 19 as part of a three-team deal. He shot 11-for-17 from the floor Monday and added five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, attack the open lanes,” he said. “I was able to hit some midrange shots, and my teammates put me in the right positions.”

Forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard O.J. Mayo each scored 13 points the Bucks (41-40). Milwaukee secured a playoff berth by beating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at 76ers

Milwaukee, which leads the NBA in forcing turnovers, turned its takeaways into 47 points. The Sixers (18-63) coughed the ball up 18 times while shooting 23.8 percent from the floor in the second half, when they were outscored 55-39.

Sixers forward Robert Covington, who led his team with 25 points, also committed 10 turnovers.

“It wasn’t really much of what they were doing,” Covington said of Philadelphia’s giveaways. “It was just a few mishaps as a team.”

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown indicated otherwise.

“They’re a good defensive team,” he said of the Bucks. “They’re a long defensive team. We didn’t do a really good job of reacting to playing in a crowd. I give them credit on some pick-and-roll stuff that they did. We just didn’t move the ball. We didn’t share the ball that well.”

Carter-Williams, accorded a warm ovation during introductions and a video tribute in the first half, scored the last 11 Milwaukee points of the third quarter, including a three-point play with 15.4 seconds left in the period that put the Bucks ahead to stay, 80-78.

Milwaukee then opened the fourth quarter with an 18-3 rush. Mayo scored nine of his points then, and he added two gorgeous assists -- a lob to center John Henson for a dunk and a backdoor feed to guard Jerryd Bayless for a three-point play.

The Bucks, up 98-81 with 7:12 left, never allowed Philadelphia to draw closer than eight the rest of the way.

Guard/forward Hollis Thompson had 19 points for the Sixers, who dropped their ninth game in a row. It is their longest skid since opening the season 0-17.

Philadelphia was without center/forward Nerlens Noel (sprained right ankle), guard Jason Richardson (left knee soreness), guard Isaiah Canaan (sprained right foot) and forward Luc Mbah a Moute (strained left shoulder).

The Sixers jumped out to a 26-17 lead late in the first quarter behind nine points from Covington, and they stretched the margin to 47-33 midway through the second.

The Bucks ended the first half on a 13-5 run, with Ilyasova scoring eight of those points, to close the deficit to 58-52.

Covington had 18 points and Thompson 15 in the first half for Philadelphia, while Carter-Williams paced the Bucks with 15.

“I think the guys, talking to them at halftime, understand what we’ve done all year is play hard no matter what the circumstances are,” Kidd said, “and as a whole we didn’t play up to that in the first half. Those guys came out in the second half and played like we played all year.”

Milwaukee continued its charge in the third quarter, holding the Sixers to 4-for-17 shooting while outscoring them 28-20 to go up 80-78.

NOTES: Milwaukee G Michael Carter-Williams was asked before the game about the recent remarks of Sixers F/C Nerlens Noel, who said G Ish Smith is “the first true point guard” with whom he has played. “I‘m sure he wasn’t trying to take a shot at me; and, if he was, then I don’t know,” Carter-Williams said. “But Nerlens is my friend. He’s my dog. He’s cool. We’ve been cool since we were young.” Carter-Williams and Noel were once AAU teammates. ... Bucks F Jared Dudley did not make the trip, as the team chose to rest him.