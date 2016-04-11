EditorsNote: rewords start of 16th paragraph

Bucks hand 76ers 70th loss

PHILADELPHIA -- Khris Middleton’s big night nearly took a back seat to the Philadelphia 76ers’ big rally.

Middleton scored 36 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a critical block as the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks held off the Sixers 109-108 in overtime on Sunday night, breaking a three-game losing streak and handing Philadelphia its 70th loss of the season.

Middleton, back after missing the previous three games with a strained left thigh, nailed 14 of 24 shots. His point total equaled a season high for a Milwaukee player.

“We just didn’t do a great job protecting our lead,” Middleton said.

Philadelphia, down 18 early in the third quarter and down 10 with nine minutes left in regulation, also fell behind 109-102 with 1:34 left in the extra period.

Ish Smith, who led the Sixers with 22 points, then nailed a 3-pointer, and Hollis Thompson did the same, cutting the gap to 109-108.

Then Antetokounmpo missed and Smith rebounded with 27.7 seconds left, setting up the Sixers’ final possession.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at 76ers

“I just hit a 3, so I was feeling good about myself,” Smith said.

So he let fly with another 3-point attempt, from the right wing. It was off the mark but Thompson grabbed the rebound.

Antetokounmpo blocked his follow attempt, however. Smith scooped up the loose ball but missed a layup, and Antetokounmpo rebounded to end the threat.

“It was a volleyball game at that point,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said, “and we came up with the loose ball.”

John Henson added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who have won nine straight over Philadelphia. Jabari Parker scored 15 points, and Antetokounmpo had 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

Milwaukee, already without four injured players, rested center Greg Monroe. The Bucks improved to 33-47, in large part because of Middleton’s effort.

“I was able to get in good rhythm early,” he said. “Just trying to play the right way. My teammates were finding me, setting good screens for me, so I was just trying to be aggressive and play my game.”

Smith, who also finished with nine rebounds and eight assists, collected nine of his points in the last 2:21 of regulation and overtime, partly because he was miffed at himself for missing two free throws with 4:42 remaining.

“That’s exactly what happened,” he said. “I was like, what the freak (after the missed foul shots). ... So I was like, forget this. I don’t want to let my team down.”

Jerami Grant added 21 points for the Sixers, who fell to 10-70 by dropping their final home game. They are the sixth team in NBA history to lose at least 70 games in a season. Nerlens Noel had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A basket by Antetokounmpo with 29.5 seconds left in regulation -- a layup goal-tended by Noel -- forged a 98-98 tie. Neither team scored again in regulation, and after Parker answered Smith’s layup with a dunk in overtime, Middleton was fouled by Smith with 3:10 left. He made both foul shots to put Milwaukee ahead to stay, 102-100.

The Bucks eventually extended their lead to 109-102 on Parker’s 3-pointer with 1:34 left.

Middleton poured in 19 points in the first half, when the Bucks moved to a 62-45 lead. Milwaukee shot 53.5 percent in the first 24 minutes while limiting the Sixers to 36.4-percent accuracy, including 5-for-24 3-point shooting.

Grant led Philadelphia with 12 first-half points.

Milwaukee was still up by 17, 74-57, late in the third quarter. Philadelphia then assembled a 15-2 rush that included seven points by Nik Stauskas and two 3-pointers by Robert Covington to cut the gap to 76-72 just 12 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks later pushed their lead to 10, but the Sixers drew even, 94-94, on Smith’s layup with 2:21 left in the game.

The game was tied twice more, and the Bucks had the last possession of regulation. Middleton missed a jumper from the top of the circle at the buzzer.

NOTES: Before the game, the Sixers introduced Bryan Colangelo as their president of basketball operations and announced that Colangelo’s father, Jerry, was stepping down as chairman of basketball operations. The younger Colangelo, formerly the general manager in Phoenix and Toronto, was selected NBA Executive of the Year in 2005 with the Suns and 2007 with the Raptors. He said the team faces “a summer of change.” ... Jerry Colangelo will now serve as an advisor to Josh Harris, the team’s managing general partner. ... Sixers F Carl Landry and G Isaiah Canaan each missed his second straight game, Landry with a sore lower back, Canaan with an injured left shoulder. ... Longtime NBA referee Joey Crawford, a Philadelphia native who recently announced his retirement, was honored between the first and second quarters. ... Several members of Villanova’s national championship men’s basketball team were recognized between the third and fourth quarters.