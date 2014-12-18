Robinson’s big night buoys Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With center Robin Lopez out of the lineup due to a broken hand, the Portland Trail Blazers needed somebody to step in and fill the energy and rebounding void.

Enter forward Thomas Robinson, who matched his career high with 15 points and grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds in Portland’s 104-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

It was the first career start for the third-year pro, and if not for a 5-for-15 shooting performance from the free-throw line, he could have had a career night.

”T-Rob was a monster,“ said guard Damian Lillard, who led the Blazers (20-6) with 29 points. ”It seemed like every time the ball came off the rim, a make or a miss, he was right there, waiting for it to come off.

“But that’s him. We’ve seen him do that every day in practice -- bring that energy and compete like that. He was the difference tonight.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 23 points and tied his season high with 15 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their third consecutive game.

Guard Brandon Knight topped the Bucks (13-13) with 24 points, while forward Khris Middleton added 17 points.

Portland outrebounded the Bucks 52-32, grabbing 16 boards off the offensive glass.

“We couldn’t get the rebounds,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win on the road against a very good team, but they got offensive rebounds in crucial parts of the game that led to a three or a basket.”

Lillard’s 17 points were enough to give Portland a two-point lead at intermission, the Blazers rallying from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit.

Milwaukee started the third quarter on a 9-2 run to go on top 50-45, but Portland answered with a 10-1 spurt to go back in front 55-51. The Bucks regained the lead at 70-68 heading into the final period.

It was 79-79 when forward Nicolas Batum drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, pushing the Blazers ahead 88-79 with 4:05 remaining. The Bucks went to fouling Robinson intentionally on five straight possessions, and he made four of 10 attempts, just enough to keep the visitors at bay.

“I‘m mad I missed that many free throws,” Robinson said. “That’s something I’ve been working on all summer. I got out there and got a mental block. But if that’s my biggest concern right now, I‘m happy.”

The Bucks jumped to a 10-2 lead in the game’s first three minutes, the Blazers making only one of their first eight shots from the field. Milwaukee went 11-for-18 in rolling to a 25-18 advantage after one quarter while Portland heated up only marginally, making eight of 26 shots over the first 12 minutes.

Milwaukee stoked the margin to 39-29 midway through the second quarter when the Blazers made a move, outscoring the visitors 14-2 over the final three minutes to take a 43-41 edge into halftime.

Both teams had players take terrible spills during the game.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo injured an ankle and fell hard to the floor late in the second quarter. He did not return. Portland forward Nicolas Batum, pushed by Milwaukee center Larry Sanders while dunking with 3:01 left, landed on his stomach. After several minutes, he got up under his own power and stayed in the game.

NOTES: Milwaukee was playing its first game without the No. 2 pick in the June draft, F Jabari Parker, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s 96-94 victory at Phoenix. Veteran F Jared Dudley started in Parker’s absence, and he contributed three points and five assists in 27 minutes. ... Portland was playing its first game without starting C Robin Lopez, who broke his right hand Monday in a victory over San Antonio. ... The two head coaches, Terry Stotts of Portland and Jason Kidd of Milwaukee, were together for four seasons in Dallas (2008-12) and won an NBA championship together (2010-11). Stotts was the chief assistant to Rick Carlisle, Kidd the Mavericks’ veteran point guard. “One of the smartest players I’ve been around,” Stotts said. ... Bucks F Ersan Ilyasova, who has missed the past seven games with a broken nose, is back to non-contact duty in practice and is getting close to a return. “We’ll see as the week goes on,” Kidd said. “It’s not his first time breaking his nose. He’s used to the mask, but it’ll take a little time.”