Blazers beat Bucks for fifth win in row

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers had a favorable schedule the past three weeks, and they made the most of it.

Guard CJ McCollum scored 30 points, and guard Damian Lillard added 14 points and 12 assists as the Blazers stayed hot with a 107-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

Forward Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who are 9-2 in their past 11 games. Over the past 10 games, Portland (24-26) faced nine opponents with losing records, with seven of the games at home. And now the Blazers have won five straight for the first time this season.

“We’ve gained confidence with the way we’ve played over the last five games,” Lillard said. “We’ve moved the ball well offensively. We’ve been consistent on the defensive end, too. Going into these next couple of games (against teams with winning records), we’ll feel good about our chances.”

Guard Khris Middleton scored 21 points, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and center Greg Monroe had 17 points and eight boards for Milwaukee, which lost its fourth straight and sixth in seven games.

”We’re close,“ Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. ”We just have to make some stops defensively.

“Lillard and McCollum were in character. They put a lot of pressure on the defense for about 40 minutes tonight.”

Down by seven points at the half, the Bucks (20-31) cut the difference to 65-64 midway through the third quarter. The Blazers went on a 12-4 run to move in front 77-68. The margin was 79-73 going into the final period.

Portland outscored Milwaukee 13-4 over the next four minutes. Guard Gerald Henderson delivered what appeared to be the knockout punch with a rebound dunk and a 3-pointer to make it 92-77 with 7:37 remaining.

The Bucks rallied with a 7-0 spurt to get to within 92-84, but the Blazers stoked it back up to 102-85 with 3:45 left, and it was over.

“This game was similar to some of the last few games for us,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We have been playing solid defense, moving the ball and playing well with the lead. I like a lot of what I’ve been seeing out there.”

Portland stands in the eighth and final spot in positioning for the West playoffs, a half-game ahead of the Utah Jazz (22-25) and 1 1/2 games behind the seventh-place Houston Rockets (26-25). However, the Blazers’ schedule gets tougher, with a home date against the Toronto Raptors to be followed by road games at Houston and Memphis.

”Some of the teams we’ve been playing are better than their record shows,“ Lillard said. ”Some people might say, ‘Who are we to say we’re beating teams with bad records? We’re not even above. .500.’

“Every game is a challenge for us. We don’t have the luxury to look at anybody and say we’re supposed to win this game or to look down on them as an opponent. We’re just happy we’re taking the right mindset in each game, executing the game plan and winning.”

Portland jumped to a 19-8 lead in the first six minutes. Milwaukee used a 9-2 run to draw within 21-17. The Blazers carried a 27-19 advantage into the second quarter.

The Blazers outscored the Bucks 13-8 over the next five minutes to go ahead 40-27. With guard Jerryd Bayless leading the way -- 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting -- the Bucks closed within 51-44 with two minutes left in the half.

McCollum had 16 first-half points to stake Portland to a 56-49 halftime lead. Antetokounmpo had 15 points and six rebounds by the break for Milwaukee.

NOTES: At one point in the third quarter, Portland G Damian Lillard was 6-for-6 on 2-point attempts and 0-for-6 on 3-point shots. He finished 6-for-15 from the floor. ... Portland coach Terry Stotts has settled on a nine-man rotation, leaving F Mo Harkless as the odd man out. “It’s easier for players to play 20 to 25 minutes when you’re not trying to divvy minutes up between 10 guys,” Stotts said. Portland’s bench outscored its Milwaukee counterparts 44-30. ... Milwaukee was without F John Henson (back), G O.J. Mayo (hamstring) and G Greivis Vasquez (ankle). ... The Bucks were playing the second of back-to-back games after losing 111-104 at Sacramento on Monday night. ... Stotts and Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd were together on the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 NBA championship team -- Kidd as point guard and Stotts as lead assistant. Kidd and Stotts were both with the Mavericks from 2008-12. ... Kidd was coaching his fifth game after a five-week hiatus following hip surgery.