Preview: Bucks at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets made a 22-victory improvement last season to reach the playoffs for the first time in four years and look to build on that with the addition of scoring depth. The Hornets, who changed their name from the Bobcats in the offseason, begin that quest when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Jason Kidd makes his debut as coach of the rebuilding Bucks and may not have to face Charlotte’s big-ticket free agent Lance Stephenson, who is hampered by a groin injury.

Al Jefferson, Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson return an average of 53.5 points for the Hornets, and former North Carolina standout Marvin Williams could give them a boost along with Stephenson. Charlotte was fourth in the league in scoring defense (97.1), and only two teams produced fewer points per game than Milwaukee (95.5) in 2013-14. Jabari Parker, the second pick in last summer’s draft, is expected to start in his NBA debut for the Bucks after a strong preseason.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2013-14: 15-67): Parker, who averaged 15.1 points in the preseason, is joined by a fellow 19-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo as building blocks for the future as Milwaukee tries to recover from its worst record in club history. Brandon Knight averaged 17.9 points in 2013-14 and should benefit from having more offensive weapons around him, including a rejuvenated O.J. Mayo. Center Larry Sanders, who missed all but 23 games due to injury last season, would help if he can return to his 2012-13 form (9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks).

ABOUT THE HORNETS (2013-14: 43-39): Charlotte lost five of eight games in the preseason while integrating new players into the rotation. Stephenson, who averaged 13.8 points with Indiana last season, could help open the floor for an inside-force like Jefferson (21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds) and the ultra-quick Walker (17.7 points, 6.1 assists). The loss of versatile Josh McRoberts will hurt, but the Hornets hope for contributions from Williams and fellow newcomer Brian Roberts while rookies P.J. Hairston and Noah Vonleh could help down the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks added SG Jared Dudley in a trade and signed PG Jerryd Bayless as a free agent to provide more veteran presence to one of the youngest teams in the league.

2. The original Charlotte Hornets - who made the playoffs seven times - were in operation from 1988-2002 before moving to New Orleans.

3. Charlotte has won the last five meetings, including all four last season.

PREDICTION: Hornets 98, Bucks 88