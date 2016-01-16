Preview: Bucks at Hornets

In what amounts to a disappointing season so far, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to have very different results at home - where they have won three straight - than on the road. Unfortunately for the Bucks, they play their next four games and eight of their next 10 away from home, beginning with a visit to Charlotte on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Milwaukee to a 108-101 overtime win against Atlanta at home on Friday. That gave the Bucks a respectable 12-7 mark in their own arena, but their 18 losses on the road are more than only Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers, the last-place teams in each conference. The Hornets have followed a similar pattern, although the location has not mattered much of late for a team that has dropped 13 of 17. Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum had 25 points apiece in Charlotte’s 109-107 loss at New Orleans on Friday.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (17-25): Fatigue can always be a factor in the second half of a back-to-back on the road, but it is a legitimate concern for an already-thin Milwaukee team coming off an overtime affair. Antetokounmpo played 50 minutes, Khris Middleton 46 and Michael Carter-Williams 42 in the win over Atlanta and only one reserve - John Henson - appeared for more than 13 minutes. It would help if either Jerryd Bayless (ankle) or O.J. Mayo (hamstring) is able to return to the floor.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (18-21): One positive in Friday’s loss was the slump-busting performance of struggling rookie Frank Kaminsky. The 7-footer hit 7-of-9 shots - including both of his 3-point tries - en route to 18 points, his third-highest scoring total of the season. Kaminsky, who entered the contest shooting 29.5 percent from the floor in January, could continue to get his fair share of looks among the second unit if guard Jeremy Lamb is unable to return from a one-game absence due to a toe injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The all-time series is tied at 49 wins apiece.

2. Milwaukee C Greg Monroe has exactly 12 rebounds in five of his last six contests.

3. Walker’s 22 points led Charlotte to an 87-82 win in the first meeting between the teams Nov. 29.

PREDICTION: Hornets 98, Bucks 96