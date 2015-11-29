EditorsNote: resend

Hornets shoot way past Bucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets have changed their offensive style this season, playing more up-tempo and shooting more 3-pointers.

It paid off again Sunday afternoon as the Hornets pulled away in the final minute for an 87-82 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hornets shot 48.4 percent from 3-point range, on 15 of 31, including guard Nicolas Batum’s clutch 3-pointer with 45.9 seconds remaining that gave them the lead for good.

“It was the reason that we won,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “If you look at us tonight, I don’t think we played one minute where we weren’t four out and one in. So the three-ball is the whole key to our offense. ”

The Hornets (10-7) are now 5-1 on this current seven-game home stand.

“It’s a good win,” Clifford said. “It wasn’t always pretty but we fought hard and those are the kind of games that good teams win. It’s a 10-win month for us, which is hard to do in this league. And it’s three in one week. The good thing is, we still have a lot of room for growth. I think we have a good team, and we have a team that can keep getting better.”

Guard Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. After Batum’s 3-pointer broke an 80-80 tie, Walker hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 24.7 seconds that pushed the lead to seven.

Batum finished with 15 points, guard Jeremy Lamb scored 14, and forward Marvin Williams scored 12. The Hornets lost center Al Jefferson to a calf injury seven minutes into the game, but back-up big men Frank Kaminsky, Tyler Hansbrough and Spencer Hawes combined for 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Walker was 3-of-4 from 3-point range and said that improving his range was the focus of his entire off-season.

“I lived in the gym this summer, working on it and just trying to be more consistent,” Walker said. “I know to take my game to another level, I’ve got to make more threes and be more consistent. When I‘m making threes, it definitely opens things up for me. I‘m pretty confident right now.”

Each team led by as many as 11 in the first half, but it was knotted at 80 entering the final minute. Batum was just four of 13 from the field for the game, but he made the game’s biggest basket with 45.9 seconds left to give the Hornets the lead for good.

”Big shot by a big-time player,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said of Batum. We were switching no matter what in that situation, but I think when I go back and look at the tape, we just relaxed on the handoff.”

The Bucks (6-11) have now lost six of their last seven.

Forward Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 19 points. Center Greg Monroe finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, guard O.J. Mayo scored 12, guard Jerryd Bayless scored 11 and forward Jabari Parker scored 10. Leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo took just five shots all day and finished with eight points.

Kidd lamented the second quarter, when the Bucks were outscored 23-9 and made just four of 23 from the field.

“I thought it was one of our best defensive efforts,” Kidd said. “The effort was there. The energy was there. But you’ve got to play four quarters, and unfortunately we came up short in one of them.”

Notes: Bucks coach Jason Kidd was back on the bench after serving a one-game suspension. Kidd missed the Bucks’ 114-90 loss at Orlando Friday for slapping the ball out of a referee’s hands in a loss to Sacramento last week. ... Hornets F Frank Kaminsky (back) and F Cody Zeller (shoulder) both played after being limited in practice Saturday. ... The Bucks tried their eighth different starting lineup Sunday, with G O.J. Mayo getting his first start of the season. ... The Hornets were coming off a 95-90 loss to Cleveland on Friday that snapped a seven-game home court winning streak. ... This was the second of eight Sunday afternoon games the Hornets will play this season. ... The Bucks have committed the most fouls of any team in the NBA, the Hornets the second-fewest. The Bucks committed 24 fouls Sunday, the Hornets 16. ... Charlotte was playing the sixth game of a seven-game home stand. The Hornets will close out the homestand Wednesday night against Golden State. ... The Bucks return home to face Denver on Monday night.