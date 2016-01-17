Bucks finish weekend sweep against Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Leave it to center John Henson to sum up the current state of the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the Bucks rolled to a 105-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night to complete a weekend back-to-back sweep, Henson gave high marks to his teammates.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re taking a step in the right direction right now,” Henson said. “This feels good.”

For sure, this was an impressive performance, coming on the road the night after a draining overtime win over Atlanta in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Bucks shot 54.2 percent from the field, limited the Hornets to 37.9 percent shooting, won the rebound battle 46-35 and got major individual contributions right down the roster.

Forward Khris Middleton led the way with 24 points, center Greg Monroe had 19 points and 10 rebounds, forward Jabari Parker scored 15 points and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had his fourth straight double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was a great team effort, a great win,” interim coach Joe Prunty said. “We can single out people, but the truth is, everybody contributed in this game tonight. There were a couple of double-doubles, but our bench was definitely a factor and impacted the game, too. That was a very, very good team win for us.”

The Bucks (18-25) have now won three of their last four.

“We’ve been struggling all season long with back-to-backs, so to come in here and get a win tonight after last night is huge for us,” Middleton said. “Now we just have to keep improving and getting better and build on this weekend.”

The Bucks actually started slowly, falling behind by 12 in the first quarter and trailing 29-19 after one quarter. But they shredded the defense throughout the final three quarters and led by 21 late in the fourth quarter before both teams emptied their benches.

The Bucks’ starters combined to go 32 of 52 from the field. Middleton was 11 of 16 and Parker and Monroe were each 7 of 9.

“We started off slow, which we might have thought it could happen (after Friday),” Prunty said. “But then I felt we got into a rhythm offensively. The ball started moving. I don’t want to say we found matchups every time, but when we found them, we got to the right spots on the floor and took advantage of them. That’s something I think we’re starting to get more comfortable with.”

Monroe was pleased with the way the Milwaukee bench erased Charlotte’s early lead and then the starters found their rhythm.

“We did a good job of getting stops,” Monroe said. “Everybody was being aggressive. The ball was moving and we got the ball in the right peoples’ hands. When someone’s got a good game going, we have to make sure we get the ball in their hands and let them make plays. Tonight, Khris got hot and there were a lot of people that contributed. It was a good team effort.”

The Hornets (18-22) have now lost nine of their last 10.

Guard Jeremy Lin led the Hornets with 15 points. Forward Marvin Williams scored 14, guard Kemba Walker and forward Frank Kaminsky had 12 each and forward P.J. Hairston added 11. The starting backcourt of Walker and Nicolas Batum combined to go 6 of 24 from the field.

”The issue is pretty much the same that we played a really good first half offensively and we’re just not defending,“ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. ”When teams get that many easy baskets, like tonight, it takes a lot out of you when they’re just scoring so easily.

“I know we kind of lose our way offensively too. We’re going to have to look at maybe doing some things differently. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to play much defense.”

Williams said, “We’ve just got to keep plugging away. I think everybody is still confident in our abilities. I think we’ve shown this year what we can be on both ends of the floor. We’ve just got away from that the last three or four weeks.”

NOTES: Bucks G Jerryd Bayless returned after missing the previous six games with a sprained ankle. He played 21 minutes and had three points and six assists. ... The Hornets won the only previous game this season, 87-82 in Charlotte on Nov. 29. The teams will meet two more times, in Milwaukee on Feb. 19 and again on March 26. ... Hornets G Jeremy Lamb (strained toe) missed his second straight game and C Al Jefferson (knee surgery) remains out. ... The Bucks were without G O.J. Mayo (hamstring) and G Greivis Vasquez (ankle surgery). ... There is still no official timetable for the return of Bucks coach Jason Kidd, who underwent hip surgery on Dec. 21. The team says Kidd is expected to make a full recovery. ... F Giannis Antetokounmpo played 50 minutes in the Bucks’ 108-101 over Atlanta on Friday, then came back to play 37 on Saturday. ... Bucks C Greg Monroe has seven double-doubles already in January, which is the most in the NBA this month. ... The Hornets were coming off a 109-107 loss at New Orleans on Friday. ... The Hornets remain home for their annual MLK Day matinee on Monday against Utah. The Bucks stay on the road for a game at Miami on Tuesday.