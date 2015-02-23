Preview: Bucks at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are trying to hold off the hard-charging Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference while the Milwaukee Bucks lurk a few spots back, waiting for the teams ahead to stumble. The Bucks will try to force the action themselves when they visit the Bulls on Monday. Milwaukee is enduring the second night of a back-to-back against some of the best the East has to offer and fell at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Bulls came out of the All-Star break flat in a loss at Detroit on Friday but picked things back up with a 112-107 triumph over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday to kick off a seven-game homestand. “We have to tighten up,” Chicago forward Pau Gasol told reporters of his team’s position in the standings. “We have to worry about ourselves, do our job. We play well and win games, things will work out. Take advantage of this homestand for sure.” The Bucks won nine of 10 before falling to the Hawks but have had trouble against the Bulls this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BUCKS (31-24): Milwaukee is still waiting for the debut of point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who missed the last two games with a toe injury after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. Carter-Williams is considered day-to-day and Jerryd Bayless has averaged 12 points and 5.5 assists in two games while filling in as the starting point guard. The Bucks are getting a post All-Star weekend boost from Khris Middleton, who totaled 34 points in the last two games and is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in February.

ABOUT THE BULLS (35-21): Chicago has a tendency to play down to teams with a lower record while getting up for winning opponents, and consistency down the stretch is something toward which the team is striving. “The time is now. We only have a couple of more games to playoff time,” forward Taj Gibson told the team’s website. “Like Pau told me earlier in the year, these (post All-Star) games will make or break a team and get them ready for the end of the year. The time is now push forward.” Gibson revealed after Saturday’s win that he has been playing with a torn ligament in his hand but still put up 27 points in the last two games off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls have taken five straight in the series, including a 95-87 home win on Jan. 10.

2. Milwaukee G O.J. Mayo is averaging 16 points in the last four games.

3. Chicago G Kirk Hinrich (illness) is questionable.

PREDICTION: Bulls 102, Bucks 96