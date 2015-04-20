Preview: Bucks at Bulls

Derrick Rose made his initial postseason appearance in three years a memorable one and aims to help Chicago open a 2-0 lead when the Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series on Monday. Rose had 23 points and seven assists in his first playoff game since tearing the ACL in his left knee in the 2012 postseason.

Jimmy Butler aided Rose by scoring 25 points as Chicago posted a 103-91 win in Saturday’s series opener while Rose battled to keep his mind from thinking about his past injury setbacks. “You can’t think that way when you’re on the floor and you’re in a battle,” Rose told reporters. “When you step on the floor, all those thoughts have to be in the back of your mind. You have to have a clear mind.” The Bucks haven’t advanced past the first round since the 2000-01 campaign and would like to gain a split before the series shifts to Milwaukee. “There were a lot of nerves and whatnot, but we got rid of it and have a great opportunity on Monday,” Bucks guard Jerryd Bayless told reporters after Game 1.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BUCKS: Point guard Michael Carter-Williams had a shaky postseason debut on both ends of the floor – getting scorched by Rose on one end and struggling to 4-of-13 shooting on the other. Carter-Williams scored all nine of his points in the first half and had the same number of assists (three) as turnovers (three). The players collectively attempted to downplay that they were nervous but Milwaukee’s play said otherwise. “I feel like it was OK,” shooting guard Khris Middleton told reporters. “I feel like we could have played better, a little bit harder and finished our possessions.”

ABOUT THE BULLS: Not only did Chicago easily handle Milwaukee’s backcourt, it had little trouble up front and posted a 52-41 rebounding edge. Three players were in double digits on the boards – power forward Pau Gasol grabbed 13 and center Joakim Noah and power forward Taj Gibson collected 11 apiece – as the Bulls controlled the interior. Gibson suffered a knee injury late in Game 1 but isn’t in jeopardy of missing Monday’s contest, so the inside advantage will again lean toward Chicago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol had just 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting in the opener, his lowest point total since a four-point effort against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1.

2. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting in his playoff debut.

3. Chicago had 30 assists on 38 made baskets in Game 1 and also knocked down 12 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Bulls 100, Bucks 95