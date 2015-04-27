Preview: Bucks at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls weren’t able to close the series on the first try and will attempt to do so on the second opportunity when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Sixth-seeded Milwaukee salvaged Saturday’s Game 4 on Jerryd Bayless’ last-second basket to halt a nine-game playoff losing streak and keep the Eastern Conference first-round series going.

Bayless eluded the defense of Derrick Rose to haul in Jared Dudley’s stellar inbounds pass and score the winning hoop in a 92-90 victory over the third-seeded Bulls that ranked highly important to Milwaukee. “As a whole, we have a long ways to go,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “But I thought with this being a character game, the group in that locker room showed a lot of character by finding a way to get a win.” Rose has had a strong series but turned the ball over late and then apparently lost his focus with the game on the line. “When you give up a layup for the game-winner, it’s hard,” Rose told reporters. “But I’m happy that I have the teammates I have, the coaching staff I have. I really believe I’m built for this.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BULLS: Guard Jimmy Butler continued his strong series with his second 30-point outing against the Bucks and is averaging 28.3 points after scoring 33 on 12-of-17 shooting in Game 4. But nobody was talking about his latest superb showing due to the ending of the contest when Rose fell asleep. “I’m not going to put it on that last play,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “When you turn the ball over like that you’re not going to have success.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS: Milwaukee’s tenacious defense in the final seconds set up the decisive basket in Game 4 as guard Khris Middleton knocked the ball away from Rose to thwart Chicago’s attempt to close the series. The four reserves who played outscored the starting five 47-45 as the Bucks dug down deep as opposed to rolling over due to the 0-3 deficit. “Our group that comes in, we just really try to get out there and pressure a little bit more,” Bayless told reporters. “We’re still believing and we’re not giving up on this series. We’re going to keep going, whatever happens.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls committed 28 turnovers in Game 4 – including eight by Rose and five by PF Pau Gasol.

2. Milwaukee SG O.J. Mayo had 18 points in Game 4 after totaling 22 points in the first three games.

3. Gasol (13.5 points, 13.3 rebounds) has posted four straight double-doubles in the series.

PREDICTION: Bulls 97, Bucks 91