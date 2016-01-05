Preview: Bucks at Bulls

Jimmy Butler seeks an encore performance and the Chicago Bulls look to stay hot when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Butler is coming off a historic performance in Sunday’s 115-113 win at Toronto, scoring 40 points in the second half - eclipsing Michael Jordan’s franchise record for points in a half - to lead the Bulls to their season high-tying fourth win in a row.

“I‘m just happy we won, to tell you the truth,” Butler told reporters. “I don’t want to be compared to [Jordan] because you see what he’s done for this game. I‘m just happy we got the win. Points or no points, we’re leaving here with the W.” The Bulls left with the W against the Bucks the last time these teams met in the first round of the playoffs last spring, and they’ve won three straight encounters in Chicago. Milwaukee had won a pair of road games before it was crushed 123-98 by San Antonio at home on Monday. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bucks - led by Khris Middleton’s 19 points - but the bench combined for 23 points and eight of the team’s 16 turnovers as interim coach Joe Prunty fell to 3-4 since taking over for Jason Kidd, who is recovering from hip surgery.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-22): It’s been a rocky couple of games for swingman O.J. Mayo, who followed up his wild ejection early in Saturday’s win at Minnesota with a woeful performance versus the Spurs, finishing 0-of-4 from the field in a scoreless 24 minutes. On the flip side was another solid effort for Michael Carter-Williams, as the up-and-down point guard had 16 points, six assists and did not commit a turnover for the first time since March 17, 2015. Carter-Williams, who was bumped from the staring lineup earlier in the season amid some poor play, has 39 assists against only seven turnovers in a four-game stretch and has shot 50 percent or better in eight of his last 12 contests.

ABOUT THE BULLS (20-12): While Butler continues his best season as a pro, fellow starting guard Derrick Rose is breathing a sigh of relief after an MRI revealed no structural damage in his troublesome right knee. Rose, who has missed three straight games, participated in practice Monday and will be a game-time decision, coach Fred Hoiberg told the media. Hoiberg also acknowledged that there is no timetable for the return of center Joakim Noah, who has been sidelined for six games with a left shoulder issue

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Butler also had one steal against Toronto to extend his streak of consecutive games with at least one theft to 40.

2. Bucks C John Henson is 16-of-22 from the floor during his last five games.

3. Rose averaged 19 points and a team-high 6.5 assists in the six-game playoff series against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Bulls 106, Bucks 95