Gasol carries Bulls tp victory over Bucks

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol had no inclination that Saturday would mark one of the greatest games in his 14-year career.

“It just kind of happened,” Gasol said with a smile.

File the performance as the latest pleasant surprise in a season filled with them for the rejuvenated 34-year-old.

Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and tallied 18 rebounds to lead the Bulls to a 95-87 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He topped his previous high of 44 points, which he scored for the Memphis Grizzlies against Seattle on March 28, 2006.

Guard Kirk Hinrich added 16 points for the Bulls (26-12), who snapped a two-game skid. Chicago improved to 7-4 without guard Derrick Rose, who sat out because of a sore left knee.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said Gasol stepped forward in Rose’s absence. Gasol shot 17-for-30 from the field and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line, and eight of his 18 rebounds came on the offensive glass.

“He wasn’t going to let us lose tonight,” Thibodeau said. “It was not only his offense, but his rebounding and his defense.”

Milwaukee guard Brandon Knight tallied 20 points and five assists. Guard Jared Dudley notched 15 points off the bench and guard O.J. Mayo scored 12 for the Bucks (20-19).

After Milwaukee narrowed the deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter, the Bulls pulled away with a 13-5 run to increase the lead to 83-71. The Bucks trailed by double digits for the rest of the game before a late basket by guard Khris Middleton cut it to eight.

”We couldn’t convert,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”We’d have a good look at the basket where we might have had the lob and we don’t convert, or someone would have a nice, wide-open shot, and it just didn’t go in for us tonight.

“On the other end, Gasol was big. He was in the paint, he was knocking down free throws, and he was knocking down jump shots.”

And then some.

The last Bulls player with at least 40 points and 15 rebounds was Michael Jordan, who had 69 points and 18 rebounds against Cleveland in 1989.

“You hit the first few shots, your teammates look for you, you get in rhythm,” Gasol said. “Tonight, it was me. Another night, it’s going to be another guy. We have so many weapons.”

Milwaukee made its first six shots of the second half to grab a 51-50 lead, but the Bulls responded. Hinrich spurred a 10-0 run with a pair of jump shots, and Gasol drove past Bucks forward John Henson for a finger-roll layup to give the Bulls a 68-62 lead after three quarters.

Chicago led 48-39 at halftime behind a dominant start from Gasol, who scored 20 points in the first quarter and had 28 by the break. The 7-footer flustered Milwaukee with a bevy of layups, tip-ins and jump shots, including a turnaround hook shot beyond the outstretched arms of 6-foot-11 Bucks center Zaza Pachulia.

The Bulls opened the game on a 10-2 run and led 29-19 at the end of the first quarter. The Bucks shot 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) to start the game, which marked the second of a back-to-back set.

Milwaukee forward Kenyon Martin left the game in the first quarter because of a bruised chest and did not return.

Pachulia said he and his teammates remained confident despite the loss. The Bucks believe that they can reach the playoffs one season after the team stumbled to a 15-67 record.

“We’re not trying to think about last year or compare how we are doing now,” Pachulia said. “We’re just trying to win and want to have the best results possible.”

NOTES: Bulls G Derrick Rose did not play because of soreness in his left knee. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose was not scheduled to undergo an MRI, but that could change after he met with the team physician. Rose has missed 11 of 38 games this season. ... Bucks F Ersan Ilyasova missed his 10th consecutive game because of a concussion, but he could return Thursday. ... Bulls F Mike Dunleavy missed his fifth consecutive game because of an injured right ankle. ... Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said his players were eager to travel to London for Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks. “We have a couple of international players, too, so family and friends will get a chance to see them play in person.” It will be Kidd’s second straight trip to London. Last year he coached the Nets against the Atlanta Hawks. ... Bulls G Tony Snell earned his first start of the season.