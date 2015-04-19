Rose triumphant in playoff return as Bulls win

By Jeff Arnold, The Sports XChange

CHICAGO -- Derrick Rose grows weary of constant questions about how he is feeling, preferring instead to focus on the next phase of his recovery.

But after logging just more than 27 minutes in his first postseason appearance in nearly years on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls star point guard took such inquiries in stride.

Rose scored 23 points while fellow guard Jimmy Butler poured in game-high 25 as the Bulls overcame 19 turnovers in a 103-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at the United Center.

The series resumes Monday night in Chicago.

Rose, playing for the first time in the postseason since April 28, 2012, connected on three straight 3-point field goals -- the final which came with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter and gave the Bulls an 11-point lead.

Rose’s teammates just fed off of his energy.

“He makes everything easier for everybody,” Butler said. “I don’t really have to do much when he has the ball. ... I think that’s what he does well for our team -- he takes all the pressure off of everybody.”

Despite the struggles with turning the ball over, the Bulls -- who also got 13 points from reserve guard Aaron Brooks -- maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter.

The Bucks struggled from the field after hitting almost 60 percent of their shots in the first quarter. They finished the game shooting only 39.3 percent from the field.

“The first quarter was fool’s gold for us,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We are not an offensive team. That first quarter set a bad tone for us.”

Yet, after trailing by nine points at the half, Milwaukee drew to 62-59 with 8:35 remaining in the third quarter on a layup by guard Khris Middleton. But the Bulls reeled off seven straight points capped by a Rose 3-pointer to rebuild their lead to 10.

Two Rose free throws with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter extended Chicago’s lead to 81-68. Rose finished 9 of 16 from the field and had seven assists.

Rose never allowed returning to the playoffs after such a lengthy layoff to enter his mind.

“You can’t think that way when you’re on the floor and you’re in a battle,” Rose said. “When you step on the floor, all of those thoughts have to be in the back of your mind. You have to have a clear mind, you’ve got to be very confident and believe in the work you put in to get back on the floor.”

The Bucks, led by Middleton’s 18 points, never got the deficit below double digits. Forward Ersan Illyasova finished with 15 points, and forwards John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo each had 12.

Chicago led 60-51 at halftime behind Butler, who paced a balanced attack with 17 first-half points.

In the end, the combination of Rose and Butler proved to be much more than Milwaukee could handle. The Bucks, one of the NBA’s better defensive teams, couldn’t muster enough offensive and didn’t make enough stops to come close to stealing a win.

“We just have to make them do things that they don’t usually do,” Middleton said. “Once we make those adjustments, I think we will be fine.”

That’s what the Bulls now have to guard against. While Kidd admitted that his team often struggles with scoring, Chicago knows it can’t put too much into the 12-point victory.

“I think it’s just important to take one game at a time,” Butler said. “We need a win -- every one as quickly as we can -- and we’ve got to come in ready. If we play the way we’re supposed to play, we’ll get another win.”

NOTES: Bulls F Joakim Noah returned to the lineup after missing two games with hamstring tendinitis. ... G Kirk Hinrich remained out with a left knee injury. ... The Bulls, who have won eight straight at the United Center, have a 37-28 Game 1 playoff record, including a 30-7 home mark. ... Bulls F Pau Gasol averaged 24.3 points on .547 shooting from the field in four games against Milwaukee during the regular season and 19.6 points on .491 shooting against the rest of the league. ... The Bucks, who were 41-41 in the regular season, experienced a 26-game turnaround under first-year coach Jason Kidd. The turnaround ranks only behind Milwaukee’s 29-game reversal in 1969-70 season as the best in franchise history. During the previous season, Milwaukee won only 27 of 82 games. ... Seven of Milwaukee’s 15 players have previous playoff experience, including F John Henson and F Ersan Ilyasova, who were on the roster when Milwaukee last made the postseason in the 2012-13 season.