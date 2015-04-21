Butler carries Bulls to win over Bucks

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler received specific instructions from teammates Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah during the fourth quarter Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their message was simple: Keep shooting.

“I was feeling it a little bit,” Butler said with a smile. “So I just put the ball in the basket.”

Butler’s performance looked as effortless as his explanation sounded. He scored a game-high 31 points to lead Chicago to a 91-82 win in Game 2 of its Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

Bulls guard Derrick Rose added 15 points and nine assists after being held scoreless in the first half. Chicago seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Guard Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 22 points. Guard Michael Carter-Williams added 12 points for the Bucks, who were outscored 20-8 to finish the game.

“I thought we played a pretty good game on the road, giving ourselves an opportunity to win,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Butler was a one-man show in being able to shoot the 3 and also get to the basket. For us, we’ve got to get open shots and finish at the rim. We missed a lot of bunnies in the paint.”

After the Bulls fell behind 74-71 early in the fourth quarter, Butler took control. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including nine points during a 13-0 run that put Chicago up by 10.

Butler kissed his hand and pointed toward the sky after hitting a 3-pointer over Milwaukee guard O.J. Mayo to tie the score at 74 with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Two minutes later, he drove past Middleton and leaped for an emphatic dunk over Bucks center Zaza Pachulia to give the Bulls an 80-74 edge.

Noah said Butler’s dunk inspired the Bulls.

“I think everybody was pumped up after that one,” Noah said with a grin.

Emotions ran high throughout the game, which included seven technical fouls and an ejection for Pachulia.

A brief skirmish stopped play with 8:53 to go in the second quarter. Bulls guard Aaron Brooks took exception to Bucks forward John Henson standing over him after a collision and leaped to his feet. Players from both sides converged to scream at one another, which resulted in technical fouls to Henson, Mayo, Butler and Noah.

Pachulia was ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic also drew a technical foul during the sequence, after which he left because of a strained left quadriceps. The Bulls said Mirotic would be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said he did not mind the game’s physical nature.

“It’s playoff basketball,” Thibodeau said. “You’ve got the same teams going at it each day. A lot of it is will and determination. How badly do you want it? That’s sort of the nature of the business.”

Milwaukee shot 35.6 percent (32 of 90) and hit only four shots from beyond the arc. The Bulls shot 38.3 percent (31 of 81) and posted a 64-48 advantage on the boards.

Middleton said the discrepancy in rebounds largely was due to poor shooting by Milwaukee.

“We missed a lot of shots,” Middleton said. “That’s where it mostly came from.”

A deep 3-pointer by Brooks gave the Bulls a 71-68 lead after the third quarter. Milwaukee stayed close thanks to eight points in seven minutes from Middleton.

Chicago rallied for a 39-38 halftime advantage after trailing by as many as nine points in the second quarter. Mirotic came off the bench to score Chicago’s final seven points of the half, including a turnaround hook shot with one second remaining to take the lead.

Milwaukee led 16-11 after a sloppy first quarter in which both teams combined to shoot 24.4 percent (11 of 45).

The teams will meet Thursday night for Game 3.

“It will probably get even more physical,” Noah said. “We just have to be ready for that.”

NOTES: Bulls G Kirk Hinrich (left knee) missed his second game of the series. ... Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd is the first head coach in NBA history to reach the playoffs with different teams in each of his first two seasons at the helm. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic finished sixth in voting for the NBA Sixth Man Award, which was won by Toronto G Lou Williams. Mirotic earned one first-place vote, four second-place votes and seven third-place votes after averaging 10.2 points per game as a rookie. ... Kidd said he wanted to see a better defensive effort after the Bulls scored 103 points in Game 1. “We’ve got to be able to take away the 30-point quarters if we want any chance of winning in this series,” Kidd said.