Bucks hold off Bulls, head home for Game 6

CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Bucks point guard Michael Carter-Williams clutched his right ankle and grimaced in agony after he landed awkwardly in the second half Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

“The instant pain hurt pretty bad,” Carter-Williams said, “but I was able to get up.”

The Bulls were unable to keep him down.

Carter-Williams returned from a third-quarter injury to compile 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Bucks held on for a 94-88 win over the Bulls in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

The Bucks staved off elimination and trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is set for Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Forward Pau Gasol scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulls. Guard Jimmy Butler added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago, which trailed for the entire second half.

“I’ve never been in a position where you were up 3-0, and then all of a sudden it’s 3-2,” Gasol said. “When you have opportunities to close out a series and put a team away, you’ve got to take advantage of it. We haven’t done that yet. It’s a test for us to see how we’re going to handle this.”

Meanwhile, the upstart Bucks continued to gain confidence after posting back-to-back playoff wins. Milwaukee snapped a five-game losing streak at the United Center.

Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said he told his team that he wanted an attacking offense and a swarming defense. The Bucks responded by tallying a 46-36 advantage in points in the paint and earning a 16-7 edge in fastbreak points.

Guard Khris Middleton contributed 21 points for Milwaukee. Twenty-year-old forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 points and blocked four shots.

“For us, it’s not about the future,” Kidd said. “It’s about now. How do we get better each time we take the floor? As a team, we’re not built around one guy or two guys. We’re built as a team, and that’s kind of special to see this group really believe in it.”

Chicago struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the length and athleticism of Milwaukee’s defenders. The Bulls shot 34.4 percent (31-for-90) from the field, including 18.2 percent (4-for-22) from beyond the arc.

“It’s a make-or-miss league,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When you don’t make, it’s not going to look good.”

Bulls guard Derrick Rose scored 13 points on 5-for-20 shooting. He also committed a game-high six turnovers, which followed an eight-turnover performance in Game 4.

“He has missed a lot of time,” Thibodeau said. “There are going to be some bumps, but he has always bounced back.”

Milwaukee shot 42.4 percent (36-for-85) from the field.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls narrowed the deficit to 86-83 with 4:45 remaining after back-to-back jump shots by Rose and Gasol. Milwaukee responded with a jump shot by Carter-Williams and a slam dunk by forward John Henson to re-establish a seven-point lead.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a 76-70 lead. Milwaukee sustained an injury scare when Carter-Williams landed awkwardly on his right ankle with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter. The point guard walked to the training room under his own power and returned to the game with 2:54 remaining in the third.

Carter-Williams and Middleton combined for 29 points in the first half to help the Bucks grab a 52-49 lead at the break. Emotions ran high midway through the second quarter as Butler and Bucks guard O.J. Mayo exchanged words. Both were whistled for technical fouls with 6:18 to go in the first half.

Milwaukee led 23-22 after a back-and-forth first quarter that featured several lengthy scoring runs. The Bucks seized a 9-0 lead to open the game as the Bulls missed their first eight field-goal attempts. Chicago recovered with an 11-0 run that included a scooping layup by Rose as he cut across the lane.

Carter-Williams said he was eager to head north to Milwaukee for Game 6.

“I can’t wait,” Carter-Williams said. “I know Milwaukee’s going to come out and be ready for us. As long as they’re bringing it, we’re bringing it.”

NOTES: Bulls F Nikola Mirotic appeared in his second consecutive game off the bench after a knee injury sidelined him for Game 3. Mirotic, 24, did not miss a game during the regular season. ... Bulls C Joakim Noah said he felt badly for Cleveland F Kevin Love, who was ruled out for the second round of the playoffs because of a dislocated shoulder. “Unfortunate,” Noah said. “Very unfortunate. You don’t want anybody getting hurt.” ... Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said the series featured a physical tone without becoming personal. “I wouldn’t say tempers are flaring,” Kidd said. “It’s just that everybody is competing to find a way to win.”