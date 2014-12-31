Preview: Bucks at Cavaliers

Injuries have been added to insult for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who limp home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have lost three of four since losing center Anderson Varejao for the season, and stars LeBron James (knee) and Kevin Love (back) are banged up. The Bucks hope to take advantage as they aim to end a streak of four straight losses in Cleveland.

Reports of unrest in the Cavaliers’ locker room have swirled in recent days and their most recent rough stretch on the court hasn’t helped quiet the talk, but coach David Blatt denied the speculation Tuesday. “We have a very good group, close-knit,” Blatt told reporters. “Guys are engaged. Guys are listening. We went through a couple tough games.” The Cavaliers eked out a 111-108 victory in the first meeting this season, getting 28 points from Kyrie Irving and 26 from James.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (16-16): Milwaukee is hurting for frontcourt depth with Jabari Parker (torn ACL) lost for the season and forward Ersan Ilyasova (concussion) and center Larry Sanders (illness) sidelined, so coach Jason Kidd reportedly will meet with veteran free agent Kenyon Martin while in Cleveland. Center Zaza Pachulia has responded well to more playing time and is coming off a season-high 15 points in Monday’s 104-94 overtime win at Charlotte. The backcourt has been more stable with point guard Brandon Knight (17.8 points, 5.2 assists) and second-year swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo (12 points, 5.9 rebounds) playing well.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-13): It’s unclear what Cleveland team will take the court Wednesday, as both James (25.2 points, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds) and Love (16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds) are day-to-day and forward Shawn Marion is nursing an ankle injury that kept him out against the Hawks. Irving (20.7 points, 5.4 assists) and big man Tristan Thompson (9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds) carried the load in Atlanta, as Irving put up 35 points and Thompson collected 18 points and 13 rebounds. Thompson has posted consecutive double-doubles and has seven this season, including three in his four starts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee averages an NBA-best 45.1 bench points.

2. Cleveland has won nine of its last 11 home games, averaging 104 points on 49 percent shooting over that span.

3. Bucks C John Henson has recorded five blocks in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Cavaliers 99