The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without superstar LeBron James again when they finish a four-game homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. James was a late scratch for Saturday's 117-99 loss to Chicago and could miss more time due to strep throat, coach Tyronn Lue told the media.

If James is unable to return to face the Bucks, the Cavaliers will be forced to try to win for the first time in five tries this season without their leader. "It's a long season," Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson told reporters after his team fell to 4-19 without James since the start of the 2014-15 campaign. "Guys are going to be out. Guys are going to be hurt. Guys are going to be sick. It's part of the game of basketball. Whether it's LeBron or whoever it might be, we have to be ready to play." The Bucks have won four of their last five after posting a 100-96 home victory over Phoenix on Sunday. All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (26-31): Antetokounmpo's fellow starters combined for just 23 points Sunday, as guard Matthew Dellavedova and forward Thon Maker shot a collective 0-of-11. The bench made up for those shortcomings, with three players - Michael Beasley, Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe - scoring at least 14 points apiece. Beasley is averaging 19 points in 27.3 minutes while shooting 71.4 percent over a four-game hot stretch.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (40-17): While the organization waits for James to return to health, it may have dodged a bullet when shooting guard Kyle Korver avoided serious injury with his right knee, which he hurt late in Saturday's loss. "I'm feeling fortunate," Korver told reporters. "I feel like that could've been a lot worse. It was really scary. I landed kind of straight-legged and got hit, and you've seen a lot of bad injuries when that happens. But I think it's going to be OK. Structurally, it's fine, just bruised." The Cavaliers are expected to sign veteran point guard Deron Williams on Monday and big man Andrew Bogut could be next, according to reports.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Korver is averaging 18.7 points while making 16-of-25 3-pointers over his last three games.

2. Milwaukee needs a win to gain a split of the four-game season series for the first time since 2013-14.

3. Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against Chicago and is averaging 26.3 points in three meetings with Milwaukee this season.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 106, Bucks 100