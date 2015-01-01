Bucks beat up on ailing Cavaliers

CLEVELAND -- A team that began the season with championship aspirations was booed off the court for the second consecutive home game Wednesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly are hurting both physically and figuratively.

Milwaukee guard Brandon Knight scored 26 points, and the Bucks beat the beleaguered Cavaliers 96-80 on a night when Cleveland was without forwards LeBron James, Kevin Love and Shawn Marion.

James and Love combine to average 41 points, and in their absence, the Cavs’ offense struggled. Cleveland shot a season-worst 34.1 percent, narrowly missed tying a season low for points in a game this season (78) and ultimately dropped its third straight and fourth in five games.

The Bucks made seven first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 31 points in the period. By the time they opened the lead to 17 midway through the second, the home crowd had seen enough and filled Quicken Loans Arena with the same boos coach David Blatt heard during an embarrassing 23-point home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

“I can’t speak to what’s in the minds and hearts of our great fans except to thank them for coming out here and supporting us,” Blatt said. “I think there have been a lot of good days. On the other hand, are we exactly where we want to be? No. If people want more than that, they have every right.”

The Bucks are dealing with their own injury concerns. Center Larry Sanders missed his fourth consecutive game with an illness, and he will be examined Thursday in Milwaukee, coach Jason Kidd said. Forward Ersan Ilyasova missed the game with a concussion, and reserve guard Jerryd Bayless was a late scratch due to a sore left knee.

Milwaukee guard O.J. Mayo scored 15 points off the bench, and guard Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 14 points.

The Bucks held the Cavs to one basket during a five-minute stretch in the third quarter to effectively put the game away. They extended the lead to 22 in the fourth before a late Cleveland rally made the final score look better than the game.

“We prepared for their main guys, but honestly, it made us a little more focused when we found out they weren’t going to have LeBron,” Knight said. “We knew their other guys would come out and play extra hard.”

The surprising Bucks (17-16) pulled within 1 1/2 games of the Cavs (18-14) for second place in the Central Division.

“I like winning. I like winning as much as possible,” Antetokounmpo said. “Last year was tough. Coming into this year, we really didn’t know what we had, but all the guys are playing hard.”

Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, and guard Matthew Dellavedova finished with 11. Forward Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and reserve guard Dion Waiters scored 10 points.

“Collectively as a group, we’ve got to figure this thing out,” Irving said. “We don’t have time to let the game come to us. We have to come out and attack teams like teams are attacking us.”

The Cavs enjoyed relatively good health for the season’s first two months, but all of that is changing. James said all tests on his knee came back negative, but he couldn’t commit to playing in Friday’s game at the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s been hurting pretty much all year,” James said. “I’ve been playing with it. It goes away and comes back.”

The Cavs continue to underachieve, forcing Blatt to field daily questions about his future despite not even being halfway into his first season as coach.

“I don’t much care about what people say about me, I care about what happens to my team,” he said. “All the other stuff I can deal with and have dealt with on many occasions in the past.”

NOTES: The Bucks worked out free agent F Kenyon Martin in Cleveland on Tuesday but hadn’t decided whether to sign him. ... Cavs F LeBron James dismissed a video that exploded online Wednesday. Television cameras caught James and Heat G Dwyane Wade embracing after the Christmas Day game, during which time James seemed to say something about reuniting with Wade and doing even bigger and better things. James denied it had anything to do with basketball. “If I was going to tell him that, I’d tell him that the night before,” James said. “I‘m not stupid. I know I didn’t go to college, but I‘m not stupid. I wouldn’t say that on Christmas with 100 cameras around.” ... James said he isn’t overly concerned with his injured left knee, which has bothered him all season and forced him to miss three games now. “I’ve got 41,000 minutes in my career, including the playoffs,” he said. “You drive that car in the wintertime.”