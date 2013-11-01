Preview: Bucks at Celtics

The new-look Boston Celtics begin their home schedule Friday night when first-year head coach Brad Stevens leads his crew into a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens, the 37-year-old who made his mark at Butler in the college ranks, saw his undermanned team - now void of longtime stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett and without the injured Rajon Rondo - fall at Toronto in the season opener on Wednesday. Jeff Green scored 25 points but the Celtics were outrebounded 48-33 in falling 93-87.

The Bucks had Boston’s number last season, taking three of four games - including both meetings at the Celtics. One of those came in Boston’s home opener a year ago Saturday, which snapped a string of five straight wins for the Celtics in their opening home game. Milwaukee, coming off its second postseason berth in the last six years, began the season with a 90-83 loss at New York on Wednesday in Larry Drew’s first game at the helm.

TV: 7:30 p.m., FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (0-1): Milwaukee showcased some remarkable streakiness within games last season and displayed that quality again in its loss to the Knicks, who outscored the Bucks 56-31 in the first half before Milwaukee stormed back to take a lead with just over three minutes remaining. “My message to the guys at the halftime was I didn’t care about whether we won or lost, I cared about us playing the way I know we’re capable of playing,” Drew told reporters after the game. “That’s all we did in the second half.” Bucks starters combined for just 29 points and starting point guard Brandon Knight left with a strained hamstring that has him doubtful for Friday’s contest.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (0-1): The rebounding issues that plagued Boston in its opener may be a new challenge for Stevens but it is familiar for the Celtics, who were last in the NBA in rebounding differential in previous head coach Doc Rivers’ last season on the sidelines. Nineteen of Toronto’s 48 boards came on the offensive end, which enabled the Raptors to hoist up 20 more shots than their opponent. Brandon Bass chipped in 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Boston and Kris Humphries - one of six new Celtics to see action Wednesday - did his part with nine boards in 21 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics F Jared Sullinger is expected back after serving a one-game team suspension.

2. Milwaukee returns home to open play at the Bradley Center on Saturday, eight days after a preseason game there was halted due to a slippery new surface. The floor used last season will be placed back on for the first few weeks of the season.

3. These two teams combined to commit 46 turnovers in their season-opening losses.

PREDICTION: Celtics 92, Bucks 86