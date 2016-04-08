Preview: Bucks at Celtics

The battle for third place in the Eastern Conference promises to come down to the final days of the regular season, and the Boston Celtics intend to win that race. The Celtics will try to keep the pressure on Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte with a fourth consecutive win when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Boston is 26-12 at home and is aiming for homecourt advantage in the first round with the third or fourth seed in the East and will play Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami in the final three games of the regular season after playing the Bucks. The Celtics got 32 points from Isaiah Thomas in holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 104-97 on Wednesday and will play just one of their final four games on the road (at the Hawks on Saturday). Milwaukee has had plenty of chances to play spoiler of late but is struggling to embrace the role with seven losses in the last nine games. Each of those seven losses came against teams fighting for playoff position, including a 109-80 home loss to the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (32-46): Milwaukee’s season has come down to an assessment of individual performances, and Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to meet every challenge the coaching staff sets. The 6-11, 21-year-old small forward was given ball-handling responsibilities after the All-Star break and blossomed into the team’s starting point guard while becoming a nightly triple-double threat. Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Orlando last Friday and averaged 28 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the next two contests – losses to Chicago and Cleveland.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (46-32): Boston lets Thomas do most of the ball-handling and decision-making and has thrived with that arrangement. The 5-9 All-Star already broke Larry Bird’s franchise record for consecutive 20-point games and delivered his 17th straight 20-point outing on Wednesday. “I just want to be great,” Thomas told reporters. “I’m just going to keep going, keep grinding and keep being in attack mode. That’s what my team needs from me, and I’m going to continue to do that. My guys are just putting me in position to be successful - them and the coaching staff. My job is pretty easy.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks G Khris Middleton (thigh bruise) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Celtics G Marcus Smart received four stitches for a cut above his eye on Wednesday but is not expected to miss any time.

3. Boston took two of the first three meetings this season, including a 112-107 home win on Feb. 25.

PREDICTION: Celtics 112, Bucks 98