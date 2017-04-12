In a scenario that seemed unlikely a week ago, the Boston Celtics can clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in the finale of the regular season for both teams Wednesday night. After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday and then at the Atlanta Hawks the next night, the Celtics trailed the Cavaliers by 1 1/2 games with three to play and with Cleveland holding the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Incredibly, the Cavaliers have dropped three in a row since then and Boston's two-game winning streak has it in the driver's seat for homecourt advantage through the East playoffs. "I thought about [the No. 1 seed] a lot," Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said after a 114-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. "I think it's pretty cool to be the No. 1 seed, and hopefully we can finish the season that way. It says a lot about this group. I don't think anybody thought we'd be in this position, so it's a nice feeling." The Bucks clinched a playoff berth and entered Tuesday a half-game behind fifth-place Atlanta. They've also won two straight while limiting their opponents to an average of 80.5 points.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (42-39): Four players scored at least 15 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his third triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in the 89-79 win over Charlotte at home last time out. The victory assured Milwaukee of its first winning season since 2009-10 and meant it could do no worse than the No. 6 seed. "We've grown a lot this season," veteran guard Jason Terry said after utilizing five 3-pointers en route to a season-high 15 points. "For us to come back from where we were to be able to solidify a playoff position, it's huge for this organization and going forward."

ABOUT THE CELTICS (52-29): Thomas shouldered the load all season for Boston but there hasn't been much of a drop-off in his production, as the All-Star has put up at least 25 points in 10 of his last 11 games. Fellow guard Avery Bradley has seemingly overcome some recent health issues and shooting woes, making 13-of-24 shots - including half of his 12 3-point attempts - over the last two games, and he has just three turnovers in 136 minutes this month. The Celtics last held the top seed in the East in 2007-08.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split the first two meetings, one decided in overtime and another by three points.

2. Unless he manages to score 66 points, Thomas (2,186 points) will finish with the fifth-highest single-season scoring total in franchise history.

3. Bucks rookie PG Malcolm Brogdon had five points and three assists against Charlotte after missing the previous five games with a back injury.

PREDICTION: Celtics 113, Bucks 104