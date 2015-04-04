Bucks beat Celtics, end 11-game road slide

BOSTON -- The Milwaukee Bucks accomplished several things with their 110-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

For one, they ended an 11-game road losing streak, winning for the first time on the road since acquiring guard Michael Carter-Williams from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline.

They also won their second straight game, getting back to what has become the elusive .500 mark (38-38).

And, with the win, they solidified their playoff position.

“This is a big win. Up four with six to play,” veteran swingman Jared Dudley said after contributing 10 of the 50 points scored by the Milwaukee bench, 24 of those by guard O.J. Mayo. “It’s good for us to get some experience in these playoffs for our young guys.”

Said Mayo: “We treated this game as a must-win game.”

The Bucks used a 36-point third quarter to take command and then held off a Boston run in damaging Boston’s playoff situation. The loss left the Celtics, who hit the road for the next three games, a half-game out of eighth and 11/2 games out of seventh in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks reside in sixth place.

Mayo scored 20 of his 24 in the first half and also had six assists and five rebounds.

“He had a great game,” said his coach, Jason Kidd.

Mayo, who went 9 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range, later said how much he likes the shooting background at TD Garden. He led seven players in double figures, while Carter-Williams, who scored eight points, including five important points late, also had seven assists, five steals, five rebounds and two blocked shots to go with six turnovers.

“This is by far our biggest win since our trade,” said Dudley.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the first half and by two at the break, the Bucks opened the second half with a 17-4 run to take control of the game.

After Milwaukee led by as many as 16 points, the Celtics charged back and cut the deficit to four with 10:29 left. But Boston turned the ball over five times in less than five minutes -- seven times in the quarter -- to damage the comeback.

But the key was the third quarter, when forward Ersan Ilyasova scored 13 of his 17 points.

“We just weren’t aggressive on the defensive end and we just weren’t playing hard enough to be honest,” said guard Avery Bradley, who accepted the Red Auerbach (true Celtic) Award before the game and scored his team’s first nine points before finishing with 17. “... They were getting whatever they wanted, they were posting up our guards and picking us apart.”

The Bucks, who made 14 of 23 shots from the floor and outrebounded the Celtics 16-5 in the third quarter, had 31 assists on 45 baskets and scored 62 points in the paint.

Center Zaza Pachulia added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and the Bucks went 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Guard Isaiah Thomas came off the bench to lead the Celtics with 23 points and had six assists. Forward Jonas Jerebko came off the bench to contribute 17 points.

Boston forward Jared Sullinger, who was supposed to miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot Feb. 11, returned and played briefly in the third quarter. He had a rebound and two fouls and missed two shots. While he was in, Milwaukee outscored Boston 9-2.

Later, Sullinger said he felt good, but added he was “just a little late on things.”

NOTES: Boston G Avery Bradley said it was “amazing” to win the Red Auerbach Award given annually to a true Celtic. “Just his name being part of it,” he said. “I‘m truly blessed and I‘m very thankful for my teammates, the coaches, everybody.” ... Boston F Jared Sullinger, whose conditioning has been questioned, says he dropped 20 pounds during his long absence with a broken foot. ... Milwaukee G Michael Carter-Williams, who is from nearby Hamilton, Mass., acknowledged experiencing an adjustment period after being acquired from Philadelphia. “It was the first time I’ve ever been traded,” he said Friday. “I didn’t know how to handle things. I was still having some feelings toward me leaving my old teammates.” ... G Evan Turner on Wednesday became the fifth Celtics player with three triple-doubles in the same season since the stat was first kept in 1979. The others are Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Antoine Walker. ... The Bucks, shooting 52.9 percent, were the third team since Dec. 31 to shoot 50 percent from the floor against Boston.