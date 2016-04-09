Zeller helps Celtics move into a tie for third in East

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics enter their final three games of the regular season with a very real chance to finish third in the Eastern Conference.

Friday night’s 124-109 drubbing of the depleted Milwaukee Bucks moved the Celtics back into a tie with the Atlanta Hawks in the conference and both teams are a game ahead of the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

Boston (47-32) visits Atlanta on Saturday night and then hosts Charlotte Monday and Miami Wednesday night.

”I think we are playing really well,“ said backup big man Tyler Zeller, who matched his career high with 26 points as the Celtics fell behind by 11 in the first quarter and led by 21 at the end of the third. ”I think tomorrow will definitely be a test for us. It’s really where we are going to see where we are at.

“Milwaukee played well, but Atlanta is playing extremely well right now. I‘m excited to see how we play.”

Finishing third or fourth in the conference would give the Celtics the home-court advantage in the playoffs. Boston has won 18 of its last 20 at TD Garden.

Zeller, logging 25:05, led the Celtics, while Isaiah Thomas scored 20 and was allowed to rest in the fourth quarter in just under 25 minutes.

Zeller’s offensive explosion ended Thomas’ streak of leading the team in scoring at a club-record 17 straight games. But Thomas did reach 20 points for the 18th straight game and is averaging 22.4 per game.

”Asked about breaking Thomas’ streak, Zeller said, “I didn’t even know that. I think he’ll be happy. I think he just really wants to win.”

The Celtics dished out 35 assists on 44 baskets and scored 70 points in the paint in a rare big-man game for Boston. The Celtics also got 16 points apiece from Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley as well as 15 from Jared Sullinger.

Marcus Smart and Evan Turner dished out nine assists apiece off the bench.

”We’re going to need all (the) guys to play well tomorrow,“ Boston coach Brad Stevens said. ”I think Atlanta’s playing as well as anybody in the East right now.

Zeller, who also scored 26 March 26, 2015, missed his last two shots, finishing 9-of-15 from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his recent torrid offense by scoring 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter but fell victim to second-half foul trouble and led all scorers. Jabari Parker scored 18 points, Miles Plumlee had 16 and Tyler Ennis had 11 assists.

“They’re healthy, they’re preparing, they’re playing for that third seed,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “They’re well coached, they play hard, they put the pressure on us and we turned the ball over (21 times). When you do that here, it can be a long night.”

The Bucks, playing without injured leading scorer Khris Middleton, Jerryd Bayless and Michael Carter-Williams, rode Antetokounmpo to their 11-point lead. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists by the end of the quarter but the Celtics had trimmed the lead to five and then took advantage of his rest in the second quarter.

The home team rallied, took the lead at 40-39 and had it up to eight with 1:02 left in the half. The lead was five and the Celtics had to go full-court in the final 2.5 seconds and succeeded.

Smart hit Sullinger with a home run pass. Sullinger put the ball in with a half-second left to give Smart his seventh assist in 16 minutes of first-half play.

NOTES: F Khris Middleton, Milwaukee’s leading scorer, missed his third straight game with a thigh injury but is on the trip and hopes to play before next Wednesday night’s season finale. ... Celtics G/F Evan Turner returned wearing goggles after missing a game with an eye abrasion. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd, a two-time Olympian, believes NBA players should play in the Olympics. “Why wouldn’t they want to represent their country?” he said before Friday night’s game. “I think that’s one of the best times of your career to be able to put on red, white and blue for the United States, to be able to play with the best players in the world. You should represent your country if you have that opportunity.” ... The Celtics are pushing Jae Crowder for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, although it’s going to be tough to beat Portland’s C.J. McCollum. ... A reporter from Sweden’s Pro Hockey Magazine was on hand to chat with Celtics Swedish import Jonas Jerebko.