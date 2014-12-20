Preview: Bucks at Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to end their four-game road trip on a high note when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The trip got off to a brutal start when rookie forward Jabari Parker suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Phoenix Suns. It looked even worse when starting shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he returned to play a big part in Thursday’s win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Bucks also will have Larry Sanders back in the starting lineup after he was suspended against Sacramento for a flagrant foul in the Portland game. Milwaukee also has been without power forward Ersan Ilyasova (nasal fracture) the past eight games and center John Henson (sprained left foot) the past 14. Blake Griffin continues to be a handful for opposing power forwards, totaling 31 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s win against the Indiana Pacers and 32 points and 12 boards in Friday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-13): Brandon Knight continues to motor along as the team’s leading scorer, putting up at least 20 points in the past four games. Knight struggled against the Clippers at Staples Center in their last meeting in March, however, scoring nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and committing six turnovers. He’s shooting 29.9 percent from the floor in six career games against Los Angeles, his lowest percentage against any team.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (18-8): Matt Barnes remains a key piece of the puzzle for Los Angeles and, when he’s going well, the team usually follows along. That’s why Friday’s loss to the Nuggets was so troubling as Barnes had one of his most efficient games in a Clippers’ uniform, shooting 8-for-10 from the floor and scoring 16 points, but it obviously wasn’t enough. Barnes even contributed two blocked shots against Denver, which shows his energy level is high these days.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers are 5-1 this season in the second game of back-to-backs.

2. Griffin will be trying to score at least 30 points in three straight games for the first time since February.

3. Henson reportedly flew to Los Angeles and is listed as questionable to play against the Clippers.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Bucks 98