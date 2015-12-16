Preview: Bucks at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are trending upward and look for their ninth victory in 11 games when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Clippers have moved up to fourth place in the Western Conference due to the hot stretch and have also won seven consecutive home games against the Bucks.

Los Angeles completed a 4-1 road trip with a 105-103 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday as backup shooting guard Jamal Crawford delivered the tiebreaking 3-pointer. “I thought both our coaching staff and the guys on the floor made a lot of cerebral calls and a lot of cerebral plays down the stretch,” shooting guard J.J. Redick told reporters. “First of all, it was resolve and secondly it was really, really strong execution. It’s very promising. It was a very promising win.” Milwaukee is struggling on the road this season and lost their 10th straight away game when they fell 113-95 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the opener of a four-game road trip. The outcome was disappointing for the Bucks as it came in their first game since ending Golden State’s historic 24-0 start Saturday in Milwaukee.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (10-16): Power forward Greg Monroe injured his left knee during Tuesday’s shootaround and missed the disappointing loss to the Lakers as Milwaukee was outrebounded by a 52-38 margin. He is slated to be re-examined Wednesday and a decision on his availability may not come until close to game time. Monroe leads the Bucks in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (9.8) and he had 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s upset of the Warriors.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (15-10): Power forward Blake Griffin had 34 points and seven assists against Detroit and two of the assists were crucial: feeding Redick for a tying 3-pointer in regulation and setting up Crawford’s decisive 3-pointer in the overtime. “People look at the power, the speed and the dunks,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “They miss the best part of his game, and that’s his passing.” Redick had 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting against the Pistons for his third 20-point outing in four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have averaged 107.6 points while winning seven of the last eight meetings.

2. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul has recorded 12 or more assists in three of the past four games.

3. Milwaukee PG Greivis Vasquez (knee) underwent surgery Tuesday that will sideline him for three to four months and G Jerryd Bayless (ankle) isn’t with the team during the four-game trip.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Bucks 100