Tired Clippers hold on to defeat Bucks

LOS ANGELES -- Playing their fourth game in five nights -- part of a stretch of 15 in 20 -- the Los Angeles Clippers had to dig deep Saturday night to defeat the scrappy Milwaukee Bucks, 106-102, at Staples Center.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin’s tip-in with five seconds left, giving him 24 points, finally put the game out of reach of the Bucks’ younger, 10-man rotation, as L.A. (19-8) averted the first two-game season-series sweep by Milwaukee since 1999-2000.

“It was a tough one,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were making shots, they got small and made us match up. You just knew, going into the game, it was going to be a hard game.”

Milwaukee (14-14) owns the NBA’s top-scoring bench, averaging 44 points, and coach Jason Kidd got 59 from his substitutes against the Clippers.

“The big thing is, we didn’t go away,” Kidd said. “We kept fighting, trying to find a way. We’re getting better. We’re a young team; we’re just trying to learn how to play hard, and to play together.”

Clippers point guard Chris Paul scored 27 points and backcourt mate J.J. Redick hit for 23 as the Clippers overcame another poor bench performance.

Guard Jamal Crawford had 17 of the Clippers’ 23 bench points. But he was outmatched by forwards Jared Dudley (16 points) and Khris Middleton (12) and guard Jerryd Bayless (16), who led the Bucks’ reserves. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee starters with 18.

“Their bench plays a lot more minutes, so it’s somewhat misleading,” Rivers said. “But their bench is good. They play 10 guys.”

Dudley, the former Clipper, said the fact the Bucks have been so consistently competitive takes some of the sting out of their close losses.

“It’s a great sign,” Dudley said. “For us, the key is to keep playing defensively and give us a chance. They (the Clippers) just made a couple more plays than we did (down the stretch).”

The Bucks are so short of big men, Dudley had to spend a good portion of his 23 minutes trying to check former teammate Griffin, a physical mismatch.

“I did it a little in practice when I was here,” Dudley said.

The Clippers have played so often, and practiced so little as a result, there’s been slippage in their game as a result, Redick said.

“It’s really been more than four games in five nights,” he said. “Early in the month was the only time we had two days off in a row. It’s been one day (off) or back-to-back. This whole month has been a grind-it-out thing.”

Despite 12 third-quarter points by Redick, Milwaukee took an 83-82 lead into the final quarter. The Bucks’ bench outscored the Clippers, 13-3 in the quarter.

With Griffin picking up his third foul with 5:41 left in the second quarter, and another sluggish first half by the L.A. reserves, the Bucks surged to a 52-50 halftime advantage. Dudley and Middleton led Milwaukee with nine first-half points apiece. Each hit 4 of 7 field-goal attempts.

While the Bucks’ subs combined to hit 14 of 24 first-half shots, the Clippers reserves made just 5 of 13. Milwaukee’s bench outscored L.A.‘s, 34-13 in the first two quarters. Second-unit meltdowns have been constant obstacles to the Clippers this season.

After a particularly poor showing in Friday’s loss at Denver, Rivers vowed changes. Second-year forward Reggie Bullock got a rare early call, with 1:30 left in the first quarter. But the most significant change in the rotation was Rivers bringing his starters back quicker and limiting the reserves’ minutes.

Redick scored 11 points, on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 3-point attempts, to lead the Clippers to a 28-24 first-quarter lead. The Bucks were left short again up front almost immediately as rookie forward Johnny O‘Bryant picked up two fouls in the first three minutes.

Milwaukee heads home after going 2-2 on a Western swing, with those games decided by a total of 14 points.

“It was a great trip,” Kidd said. “A lot of close games, and a lot to learn from.”

NOTES: Milwaukee C Larry Sanders returned from his one-game NBA suspension, giving the short-handed Bucks a third big man to go with C Zaza Pachulia and rookie PF Johnny O‘Bryant. Sanders started, and O‘Bryant made his second consecutive start in just his third NBA game. ... Bucks C/PF John Henson (left-foot sprain) missed his 13th game in a row, but coach Jason Kidd said he’s getting closer. “He gave it a try (in practice) this morning,” Kidd said. F Ersan Ilyasova (nasal fracture) missed his eight consecutive game. ... Clippers backup C Spencer Hawes (left-knee sprain) missed his fifth consecutive game, but worked out in pregame. “I think he’s getting a lot closer,” coach Doc Rivers said. ... On the seven technical fouls charged to the Clippers in Friday’s 109-106 loss at Denver, Rivers (who had one of the T‘s) said: “I think our guys were over it after the game ... At the end of the day, as a coach, you’ve got to take the blame for that.”