Preview: Bucks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have turned their season around in the last five weeks and look to avoid a letdown when they host the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their last 11 contests  six of them by five points or less -- to climb within a half game of eighth place in the Western Conference after beating Minnesota 94-90 on Friday. Milwaukee has won only once in the last 15 games and lost its fifth straight 113-102 at Orlando on Friday.

Memphis could be without leading scorer Mike Conley, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday s victory and will re-evaluated Saturday. Inside force Zach Randolph led the way with his 28th double-double of the season against Minnesota and will be depended on as the Grizzlies play for the fourth time in five nights. The Bucks own the league s worst record and have lost eight in a row on the road.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-38): Milwaukee was without two of its three top scorers in guard O.J. Mayo (illness) and forward John Henson (sprained wrist) against Orlando and turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. Leading scorer Brandon Knight (15.9) was held to 10 points Friday while veteran Caron Butler led the way with 20. Guard Gary Neal, playing for only the second time in 13 games, scored 13 at Orlando as the Bucks totaled 100 points for the second straight game after averaging 83.7 over the previous three.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (25-20): Conley, who averages 18 points and 6.3 points, has been getting strong support from newly-acquired Courtney Lee in the backcourt. Lee is averaging 14.2 points over 12 games since coming over from Boston in a trade, including 16 on 5-of-7 shooting Friday. Randolph has contributed 17.3 points and 10.6 rebounds overall and got a big boost from the return of 7-1 center Marc Gasol, who has averaged 10.3 points in nine games since returning from an MCL injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis G Tony Allen, averaging 10.2 points, has missed 13 straight games due to a sprained left wrist and is listed day-to-day.

2. Bucks G/F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points Friday  his most since Dec. 27  and was named to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on All Star weekend.

3. Grizzlies F James Johnson had 15 points, matching a season high, in his team s 82-77 victory over Milwaukee on Jan. 15.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 106, Bucks 94