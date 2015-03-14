Preview: Bucks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies drew a lot of attention for having their top three players out of the lineup in their last game and two of them will be back in the mix when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Post players Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph were rested and point guard Mike Conley was sidelined with an ankle injury as the Grizzlies were routed 107-87 by the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Conley is expected to miss the game against the Bucks as well.

Milwaukee is experiencing some struggles with eight losses in 11 games after suffering a 109-103 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The Bucks will be trying to end a seven-game road skid as their last away victory came on Feb. 2 against the Toronto Raptors. “All good teams have gone through a stretch in the season where they have lost a couple, but they have found a way to stay together and fight, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (34-31): Michael Carter-Williams scored 28 points in the loss to the Pacers – the most he has scored in nine games with Milwaukee since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter-Williams is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 assists with the Bucks and has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games. Zaza Pachulia has recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games and three of the last five after not notching one in February.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (45-20): Memphis is struggling through a 4-6 stretch and coach Dave Joerger told reporters that he rested Gasol, Randolph and reserve Tony Allen – along with the injured Conley – partly for this reason: “We’ve got some complacency going on. Hopefully we’ve addressed that.” Forward Jeff Green understands the team is struggling but he also doesn’t see it as a time to fret. “I would not call it a rough patch. It is a period in a season which most players have off,” Green told reporters. “Fatigue sets in, and that is why a lot of the guys get a rest. Hopefully, we can turn it around soon but it is no panic.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee posted a 93-92 victory on Nov. 8 to halt a seven-game losing streak against Memphis.

2. Grizzlies G Nick Calathes is 1-of-14 shooting over his last three games.

3. Bucks G Khris Middleton has scored in double digits in a career-best 18 straight games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 89, Bucks 82