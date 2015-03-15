Grizzlies bounce back to defeat Bucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- After getting a reboot during the end of a forgettable Eastern road swing, the Memphis Grizzlies regained their balance as a team and rolled to a 96-83 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 18,119 at FedEx Forum.

Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger sat center Mark Gasol, power forward Zach Randolph, point guard Mike Conley and dervish Tony Allen on Thursday while Memphis endured a 20-point national TV loss at Washington.

On Saturday, a sputtering Grizzlies offense found a modest spark by the end of the first quarter and by game’s end, everybody seemed to get into the act.

All five Grizzlies starters finished in double figures, led by 17 points from struggling shooting guard Courtney Lee and 15 each from forwards Jeff Green and Randolph.

“I came in (on the off day) and got in extra shots. We all got to rest and recover a bit,” Lee said. “I’d been getting open shots, but I needed to see a few go in yesterday, and once we hit some today, we got confidence. It also allowed us to set up our defense.”

Memphis coach Dave Joerger said, “Lee got open looks and with him as this focal point sets the table for so many other guys.”

Beno Udrih, subbing for Conley (ankle sprain) at the point, had 15 points and Gasol had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists despite missing some of the first half with a knee tweak.

The Grizzlies shot 47.4 percent from the field and were 8 of 14 from 3-point range, getting two each from Green, Lee, Udrih and guard Vince Carter.

“For us, where we are, I thought we took a step forward tonight. ... It’s not about trying to get wins; it’s trying to play as well as we can,” Joerger said.

The Bucks, who have lost eight straight on the road, were led by 19 points from forward Giannis Antetotokounmpo, including 13 in the first half. Guard Khris Middleton added 17, center Zaza Pachulia 14 and forward Ersan Ilyasova 12.

Michael Carter-Williams, who hurt his ankle in Orlando then came back with 28 points in an overtime loss at Indiana Thursday, was a late scratch Saturday. Tyler Ennis got the start and dished out 11 assists to go with seven points.

“It wasn’t a setback. The next guy was up and I thought Tyler played a great game,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “I thought some of our guys got better tonight.”

But after the Bucks closed to 63-58 early in the third quarter, they were never a factor. The Grizzlies went on a 15-3 run to close the quarter, sparked by two buckets from Randolph and then a feed to Allen for a three-point play.

“We gave ourselves a chance (in the third quarter) but didn’t take advantage,” Ennis said. “We have to do a better job of that.”

Kidd said, “The second and third quarters we have been struggling a little bit getting stops. ... We have to look at getting a little bit tired defensively.”

The Bucks got the first punch in, bolting to a 14-4 lead behind six quick points from Antetotokounmpo. Memphis continued a trend of flat-footed starts, turning the ball over four times in the first four minutes.

But a couple of mid-range jumpers each from Udrih and Lee led to a burst of muscle by Randolph, and that seemed to oil the gears for the Grizzlies, who chased the Bucks down and took a 22-20 lead by the end of the quarter.

Memphis stretched the lead to double digits in the second quarter before a couple of late 3-pointers helped Milwaukee close to 49-42 at the break.

Gasol left the game with 3:11 left in the second quarter after tweaking his right knee on a collision. He went to the dressing room briefly but came back, scored three buckets and also finished the half with five assists.

NOTES: The Grizzlies limped home after a 1-3 trip that ended with coach Dave Joerger sitting Gasol, Randolph, Conley and Allen in a 107-87 loss at Washington. “You don’t do that for short-term response but more long-term. We’d been scaling back their minutes already,” said Joerger, whose team had played eight games in 12 days. “What you do hope to see when they come back is some energy and fight.” ... Conley was inactive for the second straight game with an ankle sprain suffered in Wednesday’s loss at Boston. “He’s day to day, and I‘m in no hurry,” Joerger said of Conley. ... Grizzlies F Jon Leuer (back contusion) did not play Saturday. Former Grizzlies G O.J. Mayo came back from a hamstring but struggled offensively, while backup G Jerryd Bayless, who also once played in Memphis, sat out again with an ankle injury. It was a game-time decision. ... The Grizzlies are 7-6 since the All-Star break, while Milwaukee is 4-9. ... The Grizzlies are home Monday night against Denver, while the Bucks travel to New Orleans to try and snap a 12-game losing streak against the Pelicans.