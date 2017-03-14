Carter gets a start, helps Grizzlies win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It wasn't vintage "Vin-sanity" but it did border on perfection.

When the struggling Memphis Grizzlies needed a boost, 40-year-old Vince Carter, one of the game's premier players in his prime, provided one and helped the team snap a season-long five-game losing streak.

Carter, making his first start of the season, scored 24 points and Mike Conley added 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 113-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night at FedExForum.

Carter, starting in place of injured forward Chandler Parsons, made each of his eight shots, including six 3-pointers, in addition to five rebounds, three steals and two assists. The only blemish on his stat line was a lone turnover.

"Better late than never," Carter said of his age-defying performance. "I just tried to go in and do my job. I didn't realize (the perfect shooting night) until Chandler said something to me. I'd rather have not heard it."

Milwaukee had its six-game winning streak, its longest in five seasons, snapped.

In scoring a season-high point total, Carter became the first 40-year-old in NBA history to make at least five 3-pointers. He stepped into the lineup when the Grizzlies revealed before the game Parsons had a torn meniscus in his left knee and would be out indefinitely.

Carter hit an early 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead and had two more in the second quarter, the latter beating the buzzer and giving Memphis a 61-51 halftime lead.

"He never ceases to amaze me," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "I challenge the veterans to give more, to invest more and the guy just keeps coming. I don't know how you can ever write him off. He is such a pro."

Carter became the oldest player to score at least 24 points in a game since Michael Jordan had 25 points as a 40-year-old in April 2013. Carter said when he learned before the game he'd be starting, his mindset was to bring energy and be himself.

His ability to step in and play a key role impressed his teammates, including center Marc Gasol. Gasol said Carter has been invaluable no matter what role he has been asked to play. And to do so when most his age have retired has been the most impressive.

"I don't think I'll be playing when I'm 40," Gasol said. "I'll be done. Maybe I'll be (playing) at the YMCA or something, but not in the NBA."

The Grizzlies also got 15 points from Tony Allen, who was re-inserted into the starting lineup after being benched for three games in favor of Andrew Harrison.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 18 points. Milwaukee never led in the game after falling behind 8-0 at the outset.

"This is a man's game, you have to be ready to play," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "They controlled the whole game and the tempo of the game. We had trouble rebounding the ball, then, offensively, we just couldn't get anything to go. Overall, we just weren't ready to fight at the beginning of the game."

Memphis shot 51.9 percent, which is the same percentage it shot from beyond the arc (14 of 27). It also enjoyed a 37-32 rebounding edge.

"They were more physical than us," Bucks guard Jason Terry said. "And they just outplayed us. We give them credit. We won't make excuses."

Leading by 10 at the half, the Grizzlies extended their advantage to 17 (76-59) midway through the third quarter after a baseline jumper from Conley. It was preceded by back-to-back 3-pointers from Carter and layups from Allen and Gasol.

Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to eight points late in the third quarter and trailed 85-74 entering the fourth.

Although the Bucks cut the Grizzlies' lead to 94-87 midway through the fourth on a 3-pointer and a putback by Malcolm Brogdon, Memphis answered behind veteran Zach Randolph, who scored on successive hook shots in the paint.

With Carter scoring 16 of his points in the first half, the Grizzlies owned a 10-point lead at the break. Carter was 6 of 6 from the floor, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. He drained a 25-footer at the halftime buzzer.

NOTES: Grizzlies team officials said before Monday's game that F Chandler Parsons, who has undergone two right knee surgeries in the past two years and has been limited this season because of right knee issues, has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94-million deal with the Grizzlies during the offseason, will be out indefinitely. "To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough," said Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace in a statement released by the team. "That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute." ... Rookie G Malcolm Brogdon (back) and F Mirza Teletovic (left hamstring) returned for the Bucks after missing the past two games. ... The Grizzlies announced that C Deyonta Davis has been recalled from the Iowa Energy, the franchise's NBA Development League affiliate. Davis averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.17 blocks in six games with Iowa. ... Carter's first start of the season made him the oldest (at 40 years, 46 days) to start an NBA game in nearly four years. Miami's Juwan Howard was 40 years, 69 days when he started for the Heat on April 17, 2013.