Preview: Bucks at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks seek their first winning streak in over five weeks when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Since winning two straight Jan. 31-Feb. 1, the Hawks have gone 2-14 to find themselves clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They were able to end a six-game slide with a 112-110 win at Utah on Monday in the finale of a six-game road trip.

Kyle Korver scored 26 points and Paul Millsap added 23 for Atlanta, which also has dropped four of its last five games at home. The Bucks remained without a winning streak for the entire season when they followed up a win over Orlando by dropping a 112-101 decision at Minnesota on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game road trip. Millsap and five of his teammates scored in double figures in the Hawks’ 112-87 rout in Milwaukee on Jan. 25, Atlanta’s fifth consecutive victory in the series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-51): In a quest for a silver lining in an otherwise difficult season, Milwaukee can see some progress on the offensive side of the court, scoring at least 100 points in a season-high six straight games. Point guard Brandon Knight has been the primary catalyst, averaging 20.2 points in the six-game span and 20.1 since the All-Star break after producing 16.7 points per contest before the intermission. Knight also had 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the first meeting with the Hawks.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (27-35): If Atlanta is going to hang onto the final playoff spot it will need to do a better job of defending home court, where 13 of the team’s final 20 games take place, including eight against teams currently under .500. The Hawks opened up 14-5 at home but have gone 3-6 at Philips Arena since then. Of course, they haven’t had success anywhere of late, but found it Monday behind a 13-of-29 shooting from beyond the arc, including 4-of-4 from Korver.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta C Pero Antic has scored at least 10 points in each of his four games since returning from an ankle injury, making 9-of-20 3-pointers in the process.

2. Milwaukee PF Ersan Ilyasova is day-to-day after missing Tuesday’s loss due to an ankle injury.

3. Korver has hit all seven of his 3-point tries in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Bucks 100