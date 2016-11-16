Preview: Bucks at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks look to extend their winning streak to six games when they return home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. After scoring at least 110 points and shooting over 50 percent in four straight games - all wins - the Hawks were held to 93 points and 46.3 percent but still had enough to top the Miami Heat by three points Tuesday night.

Dennis Schroder led a balanced attack with 18 points and Atlanta continued to feed off of opponents' miscues, forcing the Heat into 23 turnovers. Hawks center Dwight Howard left the victory in the third quarter with a left quad contusion but still found a way to record his eighth double-double in 10 games. The Bucks have won four of their last six after a 106-96 win at home over Memphis on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a pair of double-doubles against Atlanta last season, continued to carry Milwaukee with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-4): Saturday's win came in the first game since John Henson was installed in the starting lineup in favor of Miles Plumlee, and coach Jason Kidd indicated that this configuration would remain in place going forward. Henson had eight points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot in 18 minutes against the Grizzlies while Plumlee and fellow reserve big man Greg Monroe combined for eight points and eight boards. Michael Beasley has bolstered the bench and collected 19 points in 19 minutes versus Memphis while hitting his only 3-point attempt for the third game in a row.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (8-2): Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Howard had some swelling in the quad and will be re-evaluated Wednesday before it is determined whether he can play or not. Among those that could see a bump in minutes without Howard is reserve forward Mike Muscala, who had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Miami. Schroder is 4-of-4 from 3-point range in the last two games and 11-of-19 over a five-game span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Schroder has at least four turnovers in six straight games.

2. Antetokounmpo is shooting 40.4 percent on the road, compared to 57.9 at home.

3. Bucks F Jabari Parker averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds in three meetings with Atlanta last season.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Bucks 99