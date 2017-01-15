Preview: Bucks at Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have not won more than 41 games in the past five seasons, but visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday almost halfway to that number. Fueled by sensational breakout seasons from forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, Milwaukee sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after Friday’s victory over Miami, the Bucks’ fifth win in the past seven games and 20th triumph of 2016-17.

Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs in points (23.2), rebounds (8.7), assists (5.6) and steals (1.8) in his fourth season, while Parker is averaging 20.8 points in his third season. The Hawks sit fourth in the East after Friday’s 103-101 loss to Boston, in which they rallied from a 20-point deficit before seeing their six-game winning streak snapped. Center Dwight Howard is enjoying a strong first season in his hometown, averaging 13.9 points while ranking fourth in the NBA in rebounding (13.3). Atlanta won its first two meetings with Milwaukee this season by a combined total of 11 points, with point guard Dennis Schroder averaging 22.5 points in the two games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-18): Milwaukee won at San Antonio on Tuesday and rode that momentum to a 42-point first quarter against the Heat. Parker (24 points) and Antetokounmpo (19) were backed up by Greg Monroe’s 16-point, 11-rebound effort off the bench. Rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon scored in double figures in eight consecutive games since moving into the starting lineup, and is averaging 14 points during that stretch.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (22-17): Atlanta won 12 of its past 17 games but its perimeter defense was torched for 17 3-pointers by Boston. Paul Millsap, who leads the Hawks in scoring at 17.8 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. fueled the comeback with 23 points apiece, but Schroder scored just four points on 2-of-11 shooting. Atlanta did get two big 3-pointers late from Mike Dunleavy, who made his debut after being acquired in the Kyle Korver trade with Cleveland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta rookie G Malcolm Delaney scored a season-high 17 points Friday, and is averaging 9.2 points in six games this month.

2. Antetokounmpo played 37 minutes Friday after an illness limited him to nine minutes against San Antonio.

3. The Hawks won their last three games against Milwaukee and are 6-2 in the past eight matchups with the Bucks.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Bucks 102