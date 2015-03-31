Hawks hand Bucks an 11th straight road loss

ATLANTA -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have different objectives in the final two weeks of the regular season.

With the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, the Hawks want to stay healthy and sharp. The Bucks need every win they can get to secure a playoff spot.

The team with less to play for prevailed Monday night at Philips Arena.

Forward DeMarre Carroll paced a typical balanced attack for Atlanta, lifting the Hawks to a 101-88 win over the Bucks, who lost their 11th consecutive road game.

Carroll finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, helping the Hawks improve 32-5 at home. Carroll’s 3-pointer with 2:30 to play in the fourth quarter pushed the Hawks’ lead to 92-77 and finally put away the pesky Bucks.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points to lead the Bucks, whose last road win came on Jan. 29 at Orlando. Milwaukee center Zaza Pachulia, a former Hawk, added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

“We didn’t play hard enough tonight,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “When you play against the best in the East, you have to compete. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. Teague played 29 minutes, scoring eight points and handing out nine assists.

Hawks center Al Horford added 18 points, and guard Kyle Korver scored all 11 of his points during a 65-second span in the third quarter that included three 3-pointers.

Korver, wearing a facemask to protect his broken nose, missed his first four 3-point attempts before connecting from straight on midway through the third quarter. He then hit two more treys and a deep 2-pointer in a stretch that saw the Hawks extend their lead to 14.

“I just needed one to go in, and then one finally did,” Korver said. “I’ve been so frustrated with shooting with this mask on my face, and it’s something that I have to get past. But it saved me tonight, because I took a shot to the nose, and I would have been back to square one.”

With nine games remaining, the Bucks (36-38) are trying to hold off the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Including the Heat, there are five teams within 4 1/2 games of the Bucks.

“We all should be concerned,” Kidd said. “We have one or two guys fighting, but at the end of the day, we need everybody on the same page. We’re not getting that right now. For us, we’re a young team. There’s nothing that’s solid. It’s still up in the air. Everybody is still fighting for a playoff a spot, and we are, too.”

The Hawks (56-18) are one win short of tying the franchise record, but the latest victory came at a cost. Atlanta backup point guard Dennis Schroder injured his left toe early the second quarter, went straight to the locker room and did not return. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Schroder would not travel with the team to Detroit for Tuesday’s game against the Pistons.

Schroder’s injury epitomizes the challenge Budenholzer faces in the final two weeks of the regular season. With the No. 1 seed secured, the second-year coach will try to walk the line of keeping his players rested and healthy while also keeping them sharp.

“We try to be honest,” Budenholzer said of his late-season approach. “We try to be critical of ourselves.”

The Hawks led by as many as 14 in the second quarter and went to halftime up 46-39, but Milwaukee stayed within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter.

Atlanta forward Paul Millsap finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, one of five Hawks to score in double figures. Forward Thabo Sefolosha scored 11 points.

NOTES: Atlanta F Mike Scott missed his 10th consecutive game due to a left toe sprain. Scott did work out pregame and had good mobility. ... Milwaukee F Jared Dudley sat out to rest a lower back ailment. ... The Hawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday. It is the first time Atlanta will be the top seed in the playoffs since the 1993-94 season.