Parker helps Bucks outlast Hawks in 2 OT

ATLANTA -- Jabari Parker is starting to come into his own.

Parker scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, lifting the Bucks past the inconsistent Atlanta Hawks 117-109 in double overtime on Saturday night at Philips Arena.

Picked No. 2 overall by Milwaukee in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker suffered a season-ending ACL injury last December that curtailed his rookie year. Like the rest of the Bucks, he has been inconsistent for much of this season but posted his second straight double-double.

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams scored six straight points to open the second overtime, putting the Bucks up 111-105 with 3:21 to play. Atlanta didn’t score in the first four minutes of the second overtime as the Milwaukee lead grew to 10.

“They never got down, never looked at each other like here we go again,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “Every time they made a shot or we missed a shot, we didn’t quit. We could have easily said we’re on the road, not supposed to win. But they fought, and it’s a well-deserved win.”

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Forward Greg Monroe was productive in his new reserve role with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the second 20-plus-point, 10-plus rebound game for Parker, who hit a shot at the end of regulation that would have won the game, but it came after the buzzer.

“It’s just trying to win and trying to get better,” Parker said. “The stats the way I want to play and that’s just to win and to sacrifice.”

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder had a big game with 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He hit a high-arching floater over Parker with three seconds left to send the game into the overtime tied 94-94.

Forward Paul Millsap finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (31-26), who lost at home for the second straight night.

“It was a tough loss,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But we just have to bounce back from it and keep working.”

Milwaukee (23-33) led 75-68 heading into the fourth quarter. Atlanta guard Kyle Korver hit two 3-pointers to open the fourth and Millsap had an inside bucket that put the Hawks ahead 82-81 lead with seven minutes left in regulation.

Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague hurt his left wrist midway through the third quarter. He tied up Antetokounmpo underneath the basket but came out of the scrum in pain and went straight back to the locker room with his right arm hanging at his side.

Teague was forced to come back out of the locker room for the jump ball but was immediately taken back out of the game. He remained on the bench and re-entered the game midway through the fourth quarter but did not play in the overtimes.

“Obviously, Dennis was playing really well tonight,” Budenholzer said. “We’re fortunate to have those two guys that cover each other well. It was definitely partly (Teague‘s) wrist and also Dennis was having a really good game.”

One day after surrendering 115 points in a loss to the depleted Miami Heat, the Hawks’ defense had trouble slowing down a Milwaukee team ranked near the bottom in the NBA in points per game. The Bucks started hot, shredding the defense and jumping out to an 18-9 lead while getting layups, dunks and uncontested jumpers during a 31-point first quarter.

“Coach says every time that defense is first,” Schroder said. “We get stops on defense and we can run on offense. I think we have to do a better job for 48 minutes. We have to do everything as a team, defensively and offensively. If we do that, we’ll be great. We have to figure it out.”

Schroder sparked the offense with seven first-quarter points to keep Atlanta close, but Milwaukee led 54-50 after a fast-paced, sloppy first half.

NOTES: Veteran G Kirk Hinrich was in uniform and available for the first time since being acquired by the Hawks from the Chicago Bulls for a second-round pick. Hinrich did not play. ... The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Saturday that the Bucks were interested in signing F Steve Novak, who was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Denver Nuggets on Friday and subsequently bought out by the Nuggets. ... The Bucks were without PG Jerryd Bayless (sprained knee joint capsule) and F John Henson (sore lower back). ... Atlanta announced this week that C Tiago Splitter, an offseason pickup from the San Antonio Spurs, will undergo season-ending hip surgery.