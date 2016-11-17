Second-quarter run propels Hawks over Bucks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks were without center Dwight Howard, as well as veteran reserve Thabo Sefolosha, and it didn't matter Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta second unit sparked a 19-0 run over the first six minutes of the second quarter and the Hawks, up by 24 points shortly after halftime, held on to run their winning streak to six games with a 107-100 victory over the Bucks.

Paul Millsap scored 21, including the clinching basket with 22.8 seconds left, to lead six Hawks double-figure scorers and also had eight rebounds.

"We're a deep team," Millsap said. "This game says a lot about our bench and what they bring. They did a great job of coming in and setting the tone, especially in that second quarter. The defense was amazing."

Howard sat out with a left quad contusion suffered at Miami on Tuesday, but the Hawks (9-2) improved to 3-0 this season in the second game of back-to-backs and are tied with defending NBA champion Cleveland for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

"The bench continues to be a huge bright spot. Very impactful on both ends of the court," coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Mike Muscala, who started in place of Howard, had 16 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 off the bench and Dennis Schroder had 12 points and eight assists.

"Down the line, we all had to step up," said Muscala, who made 6 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and three assists in a career-high 33 minutes. "I felt pretty good, but I was pretty winded there before finally getting a second wind."

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks (5-5), while Jabari Parker scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half.

The Bucks, though, dug themselves too deep of a hole with a nine-point second quarter.

"The first half was over and there was nothing we could do but make the corrections and talk about the things we didn't do," coach Jason Kidd said. "I think the guys responded and got us back in the game."

The Hawks led 59-35 early in the third quarter, but the Bucks cut the lead down to 84-70 going into the final period and that was just the beginning of the rally.

"The guys kept playing, understanding the game is two different halves," Kidd said. "It was definitely a character game for a young team."

Milwaukee closed the deficit to 90-87 with seven minutes left, but Kyle Korver hit a long 3-pointer three minutes later to make it 100-92 and the Bucks never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

"There late, we just couldn't get a basket when we needed one or get a stop," Kidd said.

The Hawks turned a 26-21 deficit into a 40-26 lead with their blitz to start the second quarter and they were up 52-35 at halftime.

The Bucks missed 11 shots while being held scoreless for six minutes and they were 3-for-27 while being outscored 31-9 in the quarter. Milwaukee was 2 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half and shot 24.5 percent overall.

"I think we were 11 percent from the field in the second quarter. We just can't have that," Parker said.

Hardaway had seven of his 10 first-half points during the Hawks' 19-0 run, which was highlighted by rookie Taurean Prince's thunderous dunk. While the Bucks were ice cold, the Hawks made 11 of 19 shots during the quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers.

NOTES: The Hawks faced the Bucks without C Dwight Howard (left quad contusion) and F/G Thabo Sefolosha (mild left sprain). ... The Hawks hope of have Howard back for Friday's game at Charlotte. He was kneed in the third quarter of Tuesday's victory at Miami. "There has been a positive response ... positive progress," coach Mike Budenholzer said. ... C/F Mike Muscala started in the middle against Milwaukee in place of Howard, who is averaging 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first season with the Hawks. ... After starting C Miles Plumlee the first eight games, the Bucks gave F/C John Henson his second straight start, with C/F Greg Monroe coming off the bench. ... The Bucks, 0-2 at the end of back-to-backs, play at Miami on Thursday. ... The Hawks play seven of their next eight games on the road.