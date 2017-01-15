Dunleavy's season-high 20 boost Hawks past Bucks

ATLANTA -- It didn't take long for Mike Dunleavy to change his mind about the trade that brought him to Atlanta.

The 14-year veteran almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he was persuaded to join the club by Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, it seems like a great fit for both the player and the team.

Dunleavy, playing only his second game since the trade, scored a season-high 20 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday at Philips Arena.

Dunleavy was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and posted his first 20-point game since April 5, 2015, when he played for Chicago. Dunleavy also had three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

"It's new for me and it's new for them," Dunleavy said. "Of all the teams to come to, it's been easy to fit in here."

Dunleavy made two 3-pointers and scored six points in 15 minutes in Friday's loss to Boston. That's six 3-pointers in two games, which takes away the sting of losing Korver's outside presence.

"It's only two games and we have to be careful not to put too much into it," Budenholzer said. "It's always been a belief that this would be a good place for him to play, a good way from him to play, moving and cutting and all of those things. It's early, but he's relishing his opportunity and we've welcomed him with open arms. The challenge will be for him to come out and do it every night and I know he will."

Atlanta has won eight of its last nine games and solidified its hold on fourth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Hawks have won all three games against the Bucks this season and seven of the last nine meetings.

Atlanta (23-17) also got 24 points from guard Kent Bazemore, who had four 3-pointers, and 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists from forward Paul Millsap, who had three 3-pointers. Center Dwight Howard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 26th double-double.

Milwaukee (20-19) was led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33 points, six shy of his season high, along with eight rebounds and six assists. The Bucks also got 13 points from reserve forward Greg Monroe and 12 points from Malcolm Brogdon.

"It's hard to win on the road," Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said "They were the better team this afternoon. We had our opportunities to cut into the lead but anytime tried to get close we'd give up a 3 on the other end off an offensive rebound. It's something we've got to address to get better."

Milwaukee turned it over 17 times, which led to 32 points for the Hawks. Atlanta was 13-for-26 on 3-pointers, one off their season high.

Milwaukee led by as many as 11-points in the first quarter and led 20-9 after Brogdon's 3-point basket with at 6:18. But the Hawks used a 10-point quarter by Dunleavy.The Hawks tied the game 31-31 on Millsap's three-point play with 53.9 seconds. The game was tied 36-36 after the first quarter.

"(Dunleavy) came in and changed the game for them by shooting the 3 and getting to the free throw line," Kidd said. "I thought he did a good job of being patient and knocking down the shots."

The Hawks turned up the defense in the second quarter and outscored the Bucks 16-4 to take a 12-point lead on Malcolm Delaney's pull-up jumper with 5:24 left in the quarter. Atlanta led 60-53 at the half.

Atlanta added to the lead in the third quarter thanks to a 13-point effort from Bazemore, whose jumper with 4:38 left gave the Hawks a 79-69 lead. Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo had 13 points to keep it close at 88-83 entering the fourth quarter.

Atlanta forward Mike Muscala injured his left ankle when he fell in the first period. Muscala stepped on Schroder's foot and tumbled to the court with Milwaukee's Michael Beasley. Muscala was helped by the training staff to the lockerroom with 4:38 left in the first quarter and did not return. His status for Monday's game in New York is not certain.

NOTES: The Bucks are relatively healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), Michael Beasley (right hamstring), Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Rashad Vaughn (left ankle) were all fully available. Their only inactive with injury was Khris Middleton (post-surgery for left hamstring). Steve Novak was inactive. ... The two teams meet for the final time on March 24 in Milwaukee. ... Atlanta plays its next game on the road -- Monday at New York and Wednsday at Detroit. Milwaukee returns home Monday for a game with Philadelphia.