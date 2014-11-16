Preview: Bucks at Heat

Occasional rest helped Dwyane Wade get to the finish line last season for Miami and that strategy is in place once again as the Heat endure their first slump of 2014-15. The Heat hope the rest and the slump come to an end when they host Milwaukee on Sunday, looking to snap a two-game slide. Wade, who played in just 54 games last season, sat out Friday’s loss at Atlanta with a hamstring injury, putting a temporary halt to a very solid start for the 10-time All-Star.

Miami’s struggles began in Wade’s last game, an 81-75 loss at Indiana in which the Heat were outrebounded 53-28, and they continued in a 114-103 setback at Atlanta. Milwaukee’s first winning streak in two seasons was halted at two games with Friday’s 101-85 loss at Orlando, which marked the eighth straight game in which the Bucks have been held to fewer than 100 points. The Heat won all three meetings last season by an average of 21 points and have taken five straight overall.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (4-5): While Miami has been on the mark from 3-point range, ranking fourth overall with a 38.9 percent mark, Milwaukee brings up the rear at just 29.8. That number has been getting even worse of late, as the Bucks went 2-of-19 in the loss to the Magic and are shooting only 20.7 percent over their last five contests. Reserve shooting guard O.J. Mayo has been one of the culprits, going a woeful 6-for-31 from long distance over a seven-game span.

ABOUT THE HEAT (5-4): Wade’s absence allowed Mario Chalmers to take a more prominent role in his first 40-minute effort since March 26. Chalmers, who has been inconsistent in his new job coming off the bench, finished with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting while dishing out 11 assists in the losing effort. James Ennis started in place of Wade but was given just six minutes and missed his only shot.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat C Chris Bosh is 10-for-32 from the floor over the last two games and 2-for-16 from beyond the arc over his last five.

2. Miami makes 18.7 free throws per game while Milwaukee attempts 18.7.

3. Bucks G Brandon Knight, a native of South Florida, went 10-for-31 from the floor in three games against the Heat last season.

PREDICTION: Heat 102, Bucks 92