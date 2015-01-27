Preview: Bucks at Heat

The Miami Heat haven’t won three straight since claiming their first three games of the season, but they hope to change that when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Miami is on the brink of tying its longest streak of the season because of its solid defense of late, having held five straight opponents and nine of its last 10 under 100 points. The Bucks, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference - two games ahead of seventh-place Miami - have won the first two meetings this season after losing five straight to the Heat.

The Heat have gotten a boost from an unlikely source in center Hassan Whiteside, who was working on his game at the local YMCA before signing with Miami in late November but posted a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and a franchise-record 12 blocks in Sunday’s 96-84 win at Chicago. “What he’s doing is, of course, more than I expected,” teammate Chris Bosh told reporters. “He’s just playing at a high level right now. I just want him to stay grounded, just continue to work.” Milwaukee has dropped three of its last four, including a 101-95 loss at San Antonio on Sunday to open a three-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (22-22): Milwaukee has transformed into one of the top defensive teams in the league and has held Miami to 85 points or fewer in both meetings this season. The strong defensive mindset has helped the Bucks survive losing a potential offensive star in rookie Jabari Parker, and point guard Brandon Knight (17.9 points, 5.1 assists) and second-year swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) have led the way at that end since Parker’s season-ending knee injury. The Bucks also boast one of the league’s best benches, getting 43.5 points per game from the reserves.

ABOUT THE HEAT (20-24): Miami has used 17 different lineups this season, but the constants - when healthy - have been veterans Dwyane Wade (21.7 points, 5.4 assists), Bosh (21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Luol Deng (14.3 points). Whiteside has been a revelation in the post, averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and four blocks in his past nine games with three double-doubles and a triple-double over that stretch. Whiteside’s prowess as a rim protector has helped the Heat hold 10 of their last 12 opponents below their season scoring average.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has held 17 straight opponents under 50 percent shooting, while Miami has done the same in 12 consecutive games.

2. The Bucks have recorded double-digit steals in nine of 11 games this month.

3. The Heat are 1-21 when trailing after three quarters and 2-13 when trailing after one.

PREDICTION: Bucks 97, Heat 94