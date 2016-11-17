Preview: Bucks at Heat

The Miami Heat will try to snap their longest losing streak in nine seasons when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Four of the Heat's six straight losses - their longest slide since a seven-gamer near the end of the 2007-08 season - have been by single digits, including a 93-90 setback against Atlanta on Tuesday.

"Old story. You've got to keep on pounding that rock," coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "We've gone toe-to-toe two nights in a row to basically the end. This is where you have to have great mental resolve to stay the course." Point guard Goran Dragic is questionable to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last three games and forward Justise Winslow may miss his second contest in a row due to a wrist issue. That would leave Miami short-handed once again as it takes on a Bucks team that has claimed six of the last seven meetings, including three straight in South Florida. Milwaukee fell 107-100 in Atlanta on Wednesday despite 26 points and 15 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-5): Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 10.5 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and 2.5 steals over the last two games. He received support versus the Hawks from Jabari Parker, who chipped in 23 points and eight boards, but just two others hit double figures and the bench was 9-of-32 from the floor. Parker has topped the 20-point mark in four of his seven games this month.

ABOUT THE HEAT (2-8): Hassan Whiteside, who finished Tuesday's loss with 19 points and a career high-tying 25 rebounds, has taken comfort in the fact that Miami has held eight of its 10 opponents under 100 points. "We're right there. It makes no sense to get down on ourselves," he told reporters after the setback. "It's not like we're getting blown out. We're still a top-five defensive team. We're just trying to get the offense there." Getting some consistent play from streaky shooting guard Dion Waiters would help in that regard, as he followed up a 27-point effort in a loss at San Antonio with 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting versus Atlanta.

1. Bucks PF Mirza Teletovic is shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc and 33.3 percent on two-point attempts.

2. Heat SG Josh Richardson is averaging 15.7 points while hitting 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers at home. He is averaging five points and shooting 12.5 percent from long distance on the road.

3. Antetokounmpo is 2-of-17 from 3-point range this month.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Bucks 94