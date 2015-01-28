Reserves help Bucks beat Heat

MIAMI -- Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. sat across the court from each other Tuesday night.

The superstar boxers -- who have never met in the ring despite fans clamoring for years for this matchup -- are reportedly trying to set up a bout for May.

But while Pacquiao and Mayweather added glitz to the crowd, the main event -- on this night at least -- was the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the Miami Heat 109-102 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Mayweather sat right next to the Heat bench -- unbeknownst to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I met with Manny before the game -- I knew he was in town,” Spoelstra said. “But I was totally shocked that Floyd was there. I heard his voice, I did a double take, and he was right behind me.”

In keeping with the night’s boxing theme, the Heat took a body blow when star shooting guard Dwyane Wade left the game in the third quarter due to a right hamstring injury.

He did not return.

It is the third hamstring injury Wade has suffered this season. The first one was a left hamstring pull, which cost him seven games in November. The second one, also to the left side, sidelined him for two games earlier this month.

The presence of Pacquiao and Mayweather and the injury to Wade overshadowed a strong effort by the Bucks’ bench, which outscored the Heat reserves 54-13.

Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, led by starting guards Brandon Knight and Khris Middleton, who had 17 points each. Reserve guard Jerryd Bayless scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to put Miami away.

“We have a lot of veterans on our bench -- guys who have been (in the NBA) five, six, seven years,” said reserve forward Jared Dudley, who is in his eighth year in the league.

“We have guys like myself and (guard) O.J. Mayo who are on our second (contracts). No one is thirsty to get a contract. We are secure in ourselves, and you can see on the court that we will give up a good shot to get a great one.”

That unselfishness resulted in 25 assists, five more than the Heat. It also led to Milwaukee shooting 54.9 percent for the game, including 9 of 16 on 3-pointers (56.3 percent).

Milwaukee outshot the Heat across the board -- field goals, 3-pointers and free throws -- and outscored Miami on fast-break points 10-5.

The Bucks (23-22) have now won all three games against Miami (20-25) this season, which is important as the teams battle for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

“When you look at the teams that are behind us, chasing us, people are trying to get into the playoffs,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We were up to the challenge.”

A win would have given the Heat its first three-game win streak since starting the season 3-0.

Instead, the Heat lost despite strong play by forward Chris Bosh (a game-high 26 points) and guard Mario Chalmers (21 points). Danny Granger, who started in place of injured forward Luol Deng, added 14 points and became the 75th NBA player to make 1,000 3-pointers for his career.

Miami center Hassan Whiteside, coming off a triple-double of 14 points, 13 rebounds and 12 blocks in his previous game, was not up to those high standards but was still solid. He had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Milwaukee led 30-29 in a hot-shooting first quarter. The Bucks shot 55 percent, including four of five on 3-pointers. Miami shot 70.6 percent, including three of five on 3-pointers.

Bucks starting forward Ersan Ilyasova left the game in the first quarter due to a groin injury and did not return. He played 10 minutes and scored four points.

There were 12 lead changes through the first three quarters, and the teams headed into the fourth tied 82-82.

Miami was still alive, trailing 95-91 with 6:31 left in the game, when Bayless took over, scoring seven straight points to put Milwaukee up 102-91. Bayless hit a three-pointer and two jumpers during that span.

“He was like (Lakers star) Kobe (Bryant), shooting fade-aways, knocking them down,” Dudley said of Bayless. “It’s been different guys on different nights -- that’s been our motto.”

NOTES: Miami was without F Luol Deng (left calf) and C Chris Andersen (back, left elbow) after both were hurt on Sunday vs. Chicago. Deng has missed four games this season. Andersen has missed 16. ... The Bucks, who won a franchise-low 15 games last season, have exceeded expectations under new coach Jason Kidd. The Bucks have stayed in contention despite the season-ending knee injury suffered by F Jabari Parker, the second pick in the 2014 draft. Also out for the year are PG Kendall Marshall (knee) and rookie F Damien Inglis (ankle). ... Bucks C Larry Sanders, who has already missed 18 games this season, will have to miss at least five more games due to a suspension, reportedly for violating the NBA’s drug policy as a repeat offender. ... Up next, Miami plays host to Dallas on Friday. ... Milwaukee plays at Orlando on Thursday