Whiteside (seven blocks) helps Heat snap six-game slide

MIAMI -- After scoring 20 points in the first seven minutes, the Milwaukee Bucks put up only 25 in the second half.

Some of that drought may be attributed to tired legs for Bucks players competing on consecutive nights, both on the road.

But a lot can also be explained by merely pointing toward Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who had seven blocks -- the most for any NBA player this year -- to lead Miami to a 96-73 victory Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

"Anytime I see a team that likes to score in the paint," said Whiteside, who also had 12 points and 17 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, "my eyes light up."

The Heat (3-8) snapped their six-game losing streak, their longest skid since 2008. The Bucks fell to 5-6.

Whiteside's night did not start well as he was charged with two fouls in the first four minutes and was sent to the bench. He had two points, four rebounds and no blocks in seven first-half minutes.

But his effort in 22 second-half minutes went a long way to explaining why the Bucks shot 23.3 percent from the floor after intermission.

"That's why they paid (Whiteside a large contract in the offseason)," said Michael Beasley, the ex-Heat forward who had 13 points and 10 rebounds in 16 quality minutes off the Milwaukee bench.

"He's a gifted athlete, and I don't think he gets enough credit for his defensive mind. He's smart out there. He knows exactly where to go get the ball for blocked shots. He's a force."

Aside from Whiteside, the Heat also got a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists from shooting guard Dion Waiters and 16 points, six rebounds and four assists from point guard Goran Dragic, who had missed the past three games because of an injured left ankle.

The Heat outscored Milwaukee in the paint 54-34, and that was largely because of Waiters and Dragic driving to the rim.

Milwaukee got off to a 20-6 start but then got outscored 90-53 for the rest of the game.

"We were playing good basketball in the first half, running and getting stops," Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova said.

"But we didn't get enough stops in the second half, and then we kind of stopped moving the ball and moving bodies on offense. And when you got a shot-blocker like Whiteside there, it's going to be tough to finish."

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in points and rebounds and is second on the team in assists, was slowed by foul trouble, much like Whiteside.

Antetokounmpo picked up his second foul three minutes after it happened to Whiteside, and that helped limit the Bucks star to 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd said his players can gain something from Whiteside's performance.

"That's a great example for our young guys that you can get in foul trouble and still have an impact on the game," Kidd said. "Some of our guys have gotten into foul trouble early and kind of pressed.

"Just seeing that there is a lot more game left after being in foul trouble, this is something we can learn from as a team."

The first half featured eight tie scores, 10 lead changes and a 48-48 stalemate. But the Heat took a 67-62 lead after three quarters and cruised from there.

"We knew we had to bring our hard hats," Heat guard Josh Richardson said. "The Bucks try to bully you. They try to cram it in the paint."

Miami earned a measure of revenge against the Bucks, who had won their previous three meetings in Miami. Even with the win, the Heat is 2-6 in its past eight games against Milwaukee.

Bucks power forward Jabari Parker, who had 11 points on 5-for-20 shooting and did not attempt a free throw, gave Whiteside credit for Thursday's win ... to a certain extent.

"He did a good job of contesting shots, but I go to the basket, and I didn't get nothing (foul calls) the whole game," Parker said. "I didn't get no calls."

NOTES: With PG Goran Dragic back from injury, the Heat used its fourth different starting lineup in the past four games. ... Milwaukee was the less-rested team after losing at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Miami hadn't played since Tuesday. ... Heat SF Justise Winslow, their first-round pick out of Duke last year, has regressed in his shooting. Winslow, who missed his second straight game due to an injured left wrist, leads Miami in minutes but is making just 33.1 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent on three-pointers. Last season, his numbers were 42.2 and 27.6 percent. ... With SG Khris Middleton (hamstring surgery) likely out for the season, the Bucks are missing the career-high 18.2 points he averaged in 2015-2016, tops on the team. Milwaukee traded for SG Tony Snell, and the former Chicago Bulls first-round pick is averaging only 8.0 points as a starter. ... Up next, Miami starts a four-game road trip Saturday at the Washington Wizards. Miami will play 10 of its next 13 games on the road. ... Milwaukee returns home to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.