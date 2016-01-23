Preview: Knicks at Hornets

Kemba Walker is attempting to will the Charlotte Hornets back into the Eastern Conference playoff race after two dazzling performances in victories during a five-day span. Walker looks to add another big game to a memorable week when the Hornets go after their third win in four contests Saturday night against the visiting New York Knicks.

Walker stepped up with 40 points as Charlotte rallied from 19 down in the second half to win Friday at Orlando 120-116 in overtime after posting a franchise-record 52 in a victory over Utah on Monday. Friday’s game was Walker’s fifth with 29 points or more since Christmas and he registered 31 in a win over New York in mid-November. The Knicks were routed by the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday 116-88 after winning a pair of overtime games to climb back to .500. New York’s top two scorers Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis will look to rebound from rough shooting nights after combining to make just 8-of-29 from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (22-23): Porzingis had drained 18-of-32 shots from the field in the previous three games before missing 13 of his 17 attempts Friday while still being hampered by a sore foot. Anthony managed 16 points against the Clippers after going for 30 in the win over Utah and has averaged 7.3 assists over the past three contests. Guard Arron Afflalo was limited to five points Friday -- his lowest output since New Year’s Day -- and center Robin Lopez was ejected after going 3-of-11 from the field.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (20-23): Center Al Jefferson and swingman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist have been out long term, but Charlotte was also without Nicolas Batum (toe) and Cody Zeller (shoulder) Friday while Jeremy Lamb (toe) was limited to four minutes. Walker got big-time support from guard Troy Daniels, who poured in a season-high 17 points in 32 minutes off the bench against Orlando. Center Spencer Hawes also responded with a season-high 16, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has won seven times this season after trailing by at least 10 points and are 4-0 in overtime.

2. New York F Lance Thomas (sore knee) missed his second straight game Friday and is questionable for the Charlotte contest.

3. The teams split a pair of games in November, each winning on their home court, and the Hornets have won four of the past five.

PREDICTION: Hornets 98, Knicks 94